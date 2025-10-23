No retreat for Rugumayo as November beckons

Uganda’s trailblazing professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo is not in action this week but his fire still burns with fury. After missing the cut by five strokes at last week’s Fortress Invitational in Glendower, South Africa, the 32-year-old remains upbeat and reflective, choosing lessons over lament as he prepares for another grueling stretch on the Sunshine Tour and its developmental circuit.

“Short week at Glendower, but I loved the mindset. It’s all part of the journey. I walked away with clear lessons and a fire to improve,” Rugumayo told Daily Monitor, exuding the calm confidence of a man rebuilding with purpose

Long road of progress

This brief interlude comes at a crucial time in his campaign. Rugumayo - Uganda’s lone flag bearer on the Sunshine Tour - has competed in five consecutive events this season, with encouraging results showing steady improvement. Since his 11th-place finish at the Uganda Open in Lugazi, the MTN and Johnnie Walker - sponsored star has made two back-to-back Sunshine Tour cuts and two top-40 finishes, a major leap for a player navigating one of Africa’s toughest golfing circuits.

His manager Peter Mujuni says the Glendower blip is merely a bend on a long road of progress.

“The major objective is to improve his Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). If he keeps this form through November, we see him comfortably among the top 100 on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit, top 20 on the Big Easy Tour, and inside the top 1,000 players in the world,” Mujuni explained.

From an OWGR position of 2,900 in August, Rugumayo has climbed to 2,545, a testament to his growing consistency and resilience. His recent stats reveal a stroke average of 74.94, a run of two consecutive cuts made, and 21 eagles to his name — all indicators of steady growth on the global stage.

Evolving game plan

The backing from MTN Uganda and Johnnie Walker has been a stabilising pillar. It allows him to focus purely on refining his game — investing in better coaching, improved mental routines, and technical adjustments. This season, Rugumayo has enlisted South African coach Rob Van Velzen and caddie Ernest Guyz, both of whom bring experience and structure to his evolving game plan.

Golf, after all, is not for the faint-hearted. The margins are thin, the grind relentless. Yet Rugumayo remains unflinching, his humility and work ethic intact as he regroups for the next swing.

“We gauge progress through stroke averages and mental improvement,” adds Mujuni. “He’s been in the top 10 for hitting greens and fairways in regulation recently — that’s a great sign. Now, it’s about converting those opportunities into low scores.”

With six tournaments lined up between late October and late November — including the Betway Big Easy Tour (Killarney and Silver Lakes) and Sunshine Tour events such as the Hyundai Open (Ebotse Links) and Stella Artois Players Championship (Randpark GC) — the Fort Portal native knows the next phase will define his season and all eyes of his faithful will be on him.

MAYO – UPCOMING TOURNAMENTS

Oct 28-30: Betway Big Easy Tour 8 (Killarney Country Club)

Nov 3-5: Betway Big Easy Blu Label Unlimited Invitational (Silver Lakes G&WE)

Nov 6-9: Hyundai Open (Ebotse Links

Nov 13-16: Stella Artois Players Championship (Randpark GC)

Nov 20 -23: Vodacom Origins of Golf Final (Pezula Golf Estate)

AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Ronald Rugumayo

Nickname: Mayo

Date of Birth: 28.12.1992

Age: 32

Nationality: Ugandan

Base: Johannesburg

Sponsors: MTN Uganda, Johnnie Walker

Best Finish on Sunshine Tour: T36 (Limpopo Championship 2025)

OWGR: 2,545 (up from 2,900 in August 2025)

Stroke Average: 74.94

Birdies per Round: 3.43

Most Consecutive Cuts: 2