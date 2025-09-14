Nsanzuwera registers historic Uganda Pros Open win

In a week where talent, tenacity, and timing collided, Rwanda’s Celestine Nsanzuwera lived up to the meaning of his name — “I declare holiness / I have encountered the pure one” — as he conquered the 20th Johnnie Walker Uganda Professionals Golf Open by three shots at the challenging par-71 Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club on Saturday evening.

Nsanzuwera became the second Rwandan after Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (2010) to win the cash-rich event. Last year, he had shown his desire by finishing second behind Zambian Dayne Moore whereas in 2023 he was tied in eighth – true signs of what was to come in the near future.

Time was now

Already a dominant force in East African golf this year, Nsanzuwera had secured two back-to-back victories: the Sunshine Development Tour – Johnnie Walker Classic in Kenya, the SportsBiz Africa Championship in Kigali, and he made three-in-a-row with the crown jewel, the Uganda Open.

The 28-year-old from Kigali Golf Resort and Villas showcased his class from Day One as he gradually grew into the tournament.

Uganda's poster boy Ronald Rugumayo set the tourney ablaze when he led by two strokes after a stunning four-under round, only to see the lead pass to Kenyan veteran Dismas Indiza on Day Two. But it was Nsanzuwera’s six-under 65 in the rain-affected third round — including four consecutive birdies and a near hole-in-one on the par-3 15th — that proved unassailable.

“I’ve been playing up and down since day one. Round three gave me the motivation to believe I could win. I came into today (final day) focused on playing safe golf and it worked,” Nsanzuwera said after his victory. He celebrated with double fist pumps, spinning 360 degrees while looking to the heavens, thanking the Almighty for a week of wonder in the Pearl of Africa.



Marvin Kibirige was the best-placed Ugandan.

Ugandans upstaged

The final leaderboard read like a foreign legion showcase, with Kenyan Njoroge Kibugu finishing second at 3-under 281 and an unlikely Pristhy Fon Nji of Cameroon consolidating third on 282. The best Ugandan was Namulonge-based Marvin Max Kibirige, tied fourth with Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi, a double champion in 2020 & 2022, at 283.

Nsanzuwera’s victory came from a total of 19 birdies, 41 pars, 11 bogeys, and a double bogey, earning him a cash prize of no less than Shs30m from the Shs150m pot for the 37 professionals who made the cut from a field of 95.

Receiving the trophy from UBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo, Nsanzuwera reflected: “It’s been good. I’ve now won three in a row, from Nairobi to Kigali and now here. The dream to play the Magical Kenya Open is alive, and I also want to play in Europe in November. Plans are underway.”

This Uganda Open victory leaves egg on the face of Ugandans who will be 12 years old with no piece of silverware to show the Open does come around again next year for its 21st edition.

For now, the talk of the continent is Nsanzuwera’s growing reputation as a golfing powerhouse in the region and one who seems nearly impregnable at either home or away.

OUTSTANDING NUMBERS

Winner: Celestine Nsanzuwera (RWA) – 278 (-6)

Prize Money: Shs150m

Field: 95 professionals, 37 made cut

Talking Point

DOMINANT FORM

Winning Streak. Nsanzuwera’s win highlights his impeccable form and mental strength, showing that his three consecutive victories — Nairobi, Kigali, and Lugazi — were no fluke. With a commanding 6-under third round in challenging, rain-soaked conditions, the Rwandan’s precision, patience, and calm under pressure made him the player to beat. His aura of invincibility, both home and abroad, sets the stage for an exciting campaign on the Sunshine Tour and possibly the Magical Kenya Open.

20th JW UGANDA PROS OPEN

Final Leaderboard – Top 12

1. Celestine Nsanzuwera (RWA) 73 69 65 71 278 -6

2. Njoroge Kibugu (KEN) 74 68 69 70 281 -3

3. Pristhy Fon Nji (CAM) 75 72 69 66 282 -2

T4. Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 75 69 67 72 283 -1

T4. Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) 71 72 67 73 283 -1

6. Joseph Cwinyaai* (UGA) 74 68 74 70 286 +2

T7. David Kamulindwa (UGA) 74 71 72 71 288 +4

T7. Greg Snow (KEN) 70 75 72 71 288 +4

9. Visitor Mapwanya (ZIM) 75 70 74 70 289 +5

10. Dismas Indiza (KEN) 69 72 68 81 290 +6

11. Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 67 76 70 78 291 +7

T12. Ibrahim Ssemakula* (UGA) 73 70 72 77 292 +8

T12. Joseph Reagan Akena* (UGA) 73 74 69 76 292 +8

T12. Isaiah Omwoyo (KEN) 76 70 70 76 292 +8

* Denotes Amateur Player That Played With Pros

CAST OF UGANDA PRO OPEN WINNERS

2025: Celestine Nsanzuwera (RWA)

2024: Dayne Moore (ZAM)

2023: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2022: Robson Chinhoi (ZIM)

2021: Jastas Madoya (KEN)

2020: Robson Chinhoi (ZIM)

2019: Muthiya Madalisto (ZAM)

2018: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2017: Stephen Ferreira (POR)

2016: Joshua Seale (RSA)

2015: Muthiya Madalitso (ZAM)

2014: Deo Akope (UGA)

2013: Vincent Byamukama (UGA)

2012: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2011: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2010: Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (RWA)

2009: Richard Ainley (KEN)

2008: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2007: Dismas Indiza (KEN)