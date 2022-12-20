Nsenga hopes for more in 2023 after Turkey Trot win

Mackline Nsenga felt she could have taken a big leap at the amateur women’s golf stage this year.

But the fact that she only got active in June owing to personal engagements, Nsenga can’t beat herself too much.

On Friday, she felt everything was falling back into the right place after she beat a field of about 100 players to win the Turkey Trot Championship organized by the ladies section of Uganda Golf Club (UGC) at Kitante.

Despite the rain, UGC lady captain Grace Kabonero’s mark of organisation still stood on and off the course as Nsenga returned 41 stableford points off handicap nine.

“It was fantastic,” Nsenga described her round. “It was smooth. I didn’t go in the water. Only four bogeys, others were pars.”

The bogeys manifested at par-5 Holes No.1, No.3 and No.8 as well as Hole par-4 No.7, that’s despite being a long hitter.

“The course was wet… I expected to win, my points were counting. When you have fun on the course, you find yourself winning,” the Fort Portal-bred player said.

Now with a handicap index at 5.9, Nsenga anticipates it could drop significantly by next year and with more time on course, she intends to strike again with a serious challenge at the Uganda Ladies Golf Open.

After the 19th Hole prize giving ceremony, UGC conducted a secret Santa moment engineered by UGC’s Rukundo and Kabonero before the guests danced the night away.





TURKEY TROT GOLF TOURNAMENT

RESULTS

Overall winner (L): Mackline Nsenga 41 points

Overall winner (M): Venny Birusya 40 pts

GROUP WINNERS

LADIES

A: Judith Komugisha 36 pts

B: Lydia Mutesi 32 pts

C: Neema Tindyebwa 28 pts (c/b)

MEN

A: Fred Kimbugwe 37 pts

B: Julius Musimeenta 36 pts

C: Brian Kagezi 39 pts

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Bernadette Musanabera

M: Paul Rukundo

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Mackline Nsenga