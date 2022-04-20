Nsubuga, Birabwa continue to rise with Serena Junior titles

The golf fraternity is excited about the future. A handful of young talent is coming up, if the recent the NCBA Bank Serena Junior Golf Championship is anything to go by.

For a long period, Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Moses Matsiko has emphasized the importance of youth golf and even besides watching his son Banza Matsiko win the 10-year age group by 17 strokes, he must have been impressed with the stage.

More than 70 youngsters braced the fine fairways and greens of the Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa during the long Easter break.

And hosts Uganda duly maximised home advantage to beat rivalry from Kenya, Tanzania, USA and UK to scoop a majority of the honours with national junior captains Godfrey Nsubuga and Frista Birabwa winning 15-18 age categories.

Despite producing lukewarm performances at the recent All Africa Junior Trophy in Egypt where Uganda finished fifth (boys) and seventh (girls), Nsubuga fought from three strokes down against Tanzanian Gary Chadha to win the title on an aggregate score of 154 gross.

“The first round was kind of challenging. I was trailing by but I fought and won. I did not give up,” said the experienced youngster from Lugazi’s Mehta Club.

He was followed by Reagan Akena who tied in second with Chadha on 156 gross after rounds of 79 and 77. Akena last year was the surprising Day One leader of the main Uganda Amateur Open in Entebbe.

Yet Birabwa needed guidance and counsel from coach Flavia Namakula to usurp the girls’ top class with an aggregate score of 185 gross after 36 holes.

“I had to swing to the target. I did not play well on some holes but I did not lose hope, my coach kept directing me,” the Entebbe-bred girl noted.





NCBA SERENA JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

FINAL LEADERBOARD (BOYS 15-18 YEARS)

1 Godfrey Nsubuga (UGA) 79 75 154

T2 Reagan Akena (UGA) 79 77 156

T2 Garv Chadha (TAZ) 76 80 156

T4 Aryan Aggarwal (GBR) 83 79 162

T4 Aliabbas Kermalli (TAZ) 80 82 162

6 Emmanuel Adrabo (UGA) 87 76 163

7 Hiten Nathwani (TAZ) 85 82 167

8 Ibrahim Ssemakula (UGA) 87 81 168

9 Ryan Mutinda (KEN) 89 87 176

10 Collins Matovu (UGA) 92 85 177





NCBA SERENA JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

AGE GROUP WINNERS (GIRLS & BOYS)

13-14 YEARS

Frista Birabwa (Uganda) - 94, 91 (185 gross)

Charles Jjunju (Uganda) - 84, 78 (162 gross)

12 YEARS

Winnie Musuya (Uganda) - 89, 83 (172)

Harish Shashwat (Kenya) - 81, 74 (155)

11 YEARS

Audrey Gachora (Kenya) - 79, 78 (157)

Gicheru Mwathi (Kenya) - 85, 80 (165)

10 YEARS

Banza Matsiko (Uganda) - 87, 86 (173)

9 YEARS

Dave Bianca (Kenya) - 48, 56 (104)

Paulstar Kalenzi (Uganda) - 86, 93 (179)

8 YEARS & UNDER (GIRLS)

Ashley Gachora (Kenya) - 43, 35 (78)

8 YEARS

Tilahun Lewi Nebiyeleui (USA) - 53, 52 (105)

7 YEARS

Liam Mubiru (Uganda) - 73, 68 (141)

6 YEARS & UNDER

Dante Kawalya (Uganda) - 47, 53 (100)



