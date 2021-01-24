Nsubuga, Birabwa win Entebbe Juniors Open

By Darren Allan Kyeyune More by this Author

National junior golf team captain Godfrey Nsubuga is delighted to start 2021 on a winning note after the third Entebbe Juniors Open on Friday.

The teenager returned to his Lugazi home with insurmountable satisfaction after carding two-over 73 to win the youngsters’ show.

Nsubuga’s round had six birdies on Holes par-5 No.1, par-4 No.3, par-5 No.7, par-5 No.11, par-5 No.15 and par-5 No.18.

“I came here because I was rusty so I wanted to gain some momentum. I wasn’t competing with anyone because I am the only scratch player here,” said the champion.

The 17-year-old however had bogeys on Holes No.5, No.6 and No.8 as well as a triple-bogey on No.17.

“Overall, it was good. My short game is good. I just messed up on No.17 ,” added the Senior Six candidate of Homeland College Lugazi.

In the girls’ group of nine who played 18 holes, home girl Frista Birabwa won with 89 gross while playing off handicap 22.

Only 43 players finished the 18 holes with the rest of the 100-man field doing 9-holes, 6-holes, 5-holes, 3-holes and skills test challenges.

“The turnout was tremendous. We got more players from other clubs including Lira,” remarked Entebbe Lady Captain Rita Apell, also the Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) vice-president.

The event was financially backed by Entebbe Club, ULGU, Shoeman International and Uganda Golf Union.

ENTEBBE JUNIORS OPEN

GROSS WINNERS

B: Godfrey Nsubuga 73

G: Frista Birabwa 89

NETT WINNERS

B: Treasure Byamukama 62

G: Mercy Ssebagala 61

