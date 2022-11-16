Nsubuga lauds teammates for Kakira, Namulonge double

Godfrey Nsubuga’s week started brightly. He’d just come off a glorious weekend where he won two titles at two different golf clubs.

Up to now, he’s still yet to come to terms with the magnitude of victory. First, he produced a round of two-under 70 to win the Kakira Open in Jinja on Friday and a day later, he completed the two-day Equity Namulonge Open by winning via a sudden-death play-off.

It all happened fast. “I just had good timing and being that one was a one-day event, it made it easier to manage the two of them,” Nsubuga reacted.

The Mehta Golf Club player from Lugazi had travelled first crossed the Jinja Bridge on Friday morning to sink five birdies on Holes No.3, No.5, No.8, No.12 and No.17. Bogeys on Holes No.1, No.2 and No.16 did not bring much damage.

Together with his fellow national team players Ibrahim Bagalana, Joseph Cwinyaai, Uganda Open champion Andrew Ssekibejja and Joseph Kasozi, they drove via Kayunga to Namulonge.

After a sleepover in Gayaza on Friday, Nsubuga stroked six-over 77 but Namulonge artisan Joseph Kakooza returned the day’s best score of four-under 67 to tie on an aggregate score of 144 gross.

In the play-off on par-4 Hole No.9, Kakooza fumbled with a bogey while Nsubuga sealed a weekend double delight with a par.

“All I can say my fellow players like Micheal Tumusiime, Kasozi, Cwinyaai, Bagalana, Ssekibejja and Juma Abiti have really helped me to prepare me for tournaments through playing with me and supporting me in all aspects of life,” Nsubuga acknowledged.

“And great thanks to the Mehta family for giving me a base to fully practice and explore my talent,” he added.

EQUITY BANK NAMULONGE OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Godfrey Nsubuga 74 70 144*

2 Joseph Kakooza 77 67 144

3 Joseph Kasozi 75 74 149

3 Joseph Cwinyaai 73 76 149

4 Innocent Okecha 75 79 154

5 Charles Jjunju 75 79 154

6 Ibrahim Bagalana 80 77 157

Nsubuga won via sudden-death play-off

KAKIRA OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Godfrey Nsubuga 70

2 Michael Tumusiime 71

3 Lulet Sande 72

4 Ivan Sekulima 74

5 Edson Kabareebe 75





NAMULONGE OPEN PRIZES

SUBSIDIARY GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Peter Mubiru 72 nett

B: Joel Kagoro 63 nett

C: Isaac Rwakira 70 nett

LADIES

Sheila Ayebare 68 nett

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Dinah Ongol

M: Timothy Lwanga

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Meron Kyomugisha