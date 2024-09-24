Nsubuga shoots 64 nett for UGC Mug

Henry Nsubuga shot a superb 64 nett to emerge as the overall winner of the September Stanbic Mug at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) on Saturday.

But, the handicap 19 player Nsubuga needed to overcome a wobbly start before ascending to the top of the leaderboard at the weekend.

He shot a triple-bogey on the opening par-5 Hole No.1 and it appeared he was set for a tedious day on the par-72 course in Kitante.

But, Nsubuga regained his mojo early enough to play a measured round that included nine pars and a birdie on the par-3 No.9 green.

Nsubuga, the managing director of Wakefield Business Solutions, only started the game three years ago but he has fallen in love with it.

“I average at least three rounds a week because it helps me relax from my daily work routine,” Nsubuga told this paper.

“But more importantly, I have set out to play to the best of my ability and I want to continue striking the ball as often as I can to lower my handicap.”

Nsubuga says he is sharpening his game to be in fine shape for the ‘Clash of Titans’ in Entebbe where he will represent his alma mater Namilyango College.

UGC STANBIC SEPTEMBER MUG RESULTS

Overall Winner: Henry Nsubuga 64 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Shaban Ram 67 nett (c/b)

B: Alexander Kasendwa 68 nett

C: Francis Kamau 70 nett

LADIES

A: Danelle Kawalya 72 nett

B: Sarah Nduhukire 69 nett

SENIORS

M: Onyango Matata 70 nett

L: Jenina Nasimolo 78 nett

GUEST WINNER