Nsubuga shoots 65 for five-shot Open lead

or Godfrey Nsubuga, it is yet to sink in. He wanted just a fine start but instead, Nsubuga fired a near-perfect round of seven-under 65 to assume a five-shot lead after Day One action of the 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateurs Golf Open at Kitante on Wednesday.

The national team player swept like an old broom at his new home - Uganda Golf Club (UGC) – sinking eight birdies and only had a flaw with a bogey on the par-3 Hole No.17.

Nsubuga, who had been dressed by his sponsor HM (Hillary Bamulinde), perhaps couldn’t believe the score. He stuck around the UGC clubhouse for about six hours after his enviable score.

“I would like to thank God,” he said after walking off the course. “Out there on the course, my wedges, my putting, my irons have all been good.”

Indeed, Nsubuga, who had been tipped by pundits after finishing among the top 10 in 11 events on the Kenya Amateur Stroke-play circuit, the handicap -2.5 player did not disappoint.

By the end of par-3 Hole No.6, Nsubuga’s card was reading five-under. He had birdied all except the par on par-3 Hole No.4.

He seemed to go silent with only pars on the next six holes but then sunk a stellar eagle on par-5 Hole No.13 and a birdie on the ensuing par-4 14th green, eight-under at the moment before a wobble on the 17th green.

“In the first place, I was positive towards playing well today. My target was level par,” Nsubuga remarked.

And the bogey could have been avoided had not been interrupted while marking his ball by a member in the group comprising title holder Andrew Ssekibejja, Tanzanian Ally Isanzu and Burundian Abdoul Bizimana.

“There was a ruling that messed my head while marking on the green. I had to wait. If the ruling was not in my favour, I would have had to take a two-stroke penalty so by the time I was back on the ball, I was already messed.”

Nsubuga knows there are 54 holes left to play if he is to win the Open. “This is a very good start, it motivates me. I need to keep my routine. I shouldn’t be aggressive to make people happy,” he added.

He is currently followed national team captain Ibrahim Bagalana who carded two-under 70 thanks to three birdies on Holes No.4, No.5 and No.8 and then a bogey on the treacherous 15th green.

Meanwhile, the Open got lit up after Conrad Odere sunk a hole-in-one on par-3 Hole No.4 using a Cleveland pitching wedge and a Titleist Pro-V I in company of Dr Alex Coutinho, Edgar Muzahura and Brian Omeda.

“It is a fantastic feeling and I hope for many more,” said the handicap nine player, playing his second main Open.

82ND JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA AMATEUR GOLF OPEN

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1 Godfrey Nsubuga (UGA) 65

2 Ibrahim Bagalana (UGA) 70

T3 Peter Tumusiime (UGA) 72

T3 Joseph Kanolera (UGA) 72

5 Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA) 73

T6 Ally Isanzu (TAZ) 74

T6 Joseph Ngobi (UGA) 74

T6 Isiaka Dunia (TAZ) 74

T6 Titus Okwong (UGA) 74

T6 Michael Tumusiime (UGA) 74

T6 Morris Ashaba (UGA) 74

T6 Aggrey Mutaka (UGA) 74