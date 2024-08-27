Nsubuga the man to beat when amateurs hit course for Open

If Godfrey Nsubuga is to successfully defend his Johnnie Walker Uganda Open title, he must beat a very rich field of talented, experienced golfers in the tournament that tees off on Wednesday at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club.

The US-based Nsubuga can expect formidable competition from 2021 champion Joseph Cwinya-ai, last year’s runner up Ibra Bagalana, Entebbe boys Elton Thembo and Cosmos Ociti and a strong legion of Kenyan amateurs that will be led by Adel Balala.

The lure of a kitty of Shs15m has enticed the region’s top golfers including those from Rwanda. This year’s edition is the 83rd in history.

The first Uganda Golf Open happened in 1932 and was won by H. Davidson. Until 2018, the Open was played only at UGC. But since then, it rotates between Entebbe, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa and UGC.

Next year’s Open will be held at Kigobefore it returns to UGC in 2026. With a record 12 titles, Sadi Onito is the most successful golfer of all time.

Last 10 winners



2013 – Peter Sendawula



2014 – Willy Deus Kitata



2015 – Ronald Otile



2016 – Ronald Otile



2017 – Ronald Rugumayo



2018 – Ronald Otile



2019 – Daniel Nduva



2020 – John Lejirma



2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai



2022 – Andrew Sekibega



2023 – Godfrey Nsubuga