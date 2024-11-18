Ntare School triumph on Entebbe greens

When it started out three years ago, the Clash of Titans Golf tournament wasn’t projected to attract big numbers at Entebbe Club. However, the desire to affiliate to former schools has spilled over at this showpiece.

Designed with alumni of top traditional schools competing in teams, the third edition of the Clash of Titans attracted a record field of 264 players at the par-71 course on Saturday.

And former students of Ntare School teamed up to emerge victorious with 378 points scored by their best 10 players, thereby winning the championship with a margin of 28 points.

“We lost to Smack by a point last year and this time, we were determined to pick it up,” Ntare’s captain Paul Ndyaguma said after hoisting the trophy at the podium.

Ndyaguma, a handicap 10 player, had received the trophy from Kiryowa Kiwanuka, who had played for King’s College Budo.

Ntare made 24 entries and their best players were Sam Kacungira and Peter Atwiine who each returned 41 points off handicaps seven and 28 respectively.

“It was about constant reminders; we called teammates for friendly matches between ourselves. I personally reached out to every player,” said Nydaguma, who returned 37 points.

“I was on the very first tee in the morning and led a captain’s knock. I then followed the other players on course, kept encouraging them, making sure they were well motivated.

Having lost out by a point last term, Ndyaguma and company planned this for a year but they want to produce more players through Ntare. “And we plan to retain it next year. We won’t relax; we want to produce more players next year.

“We will be having some golf clinics at Mbarara Golf Club, which is about 5km from the school. We will be organizing some clinics and donating some equipment at the school,” Ndyaguma added.

Ntare School received a standing ovation on the rainy evening from Smack’s players including Henry Ssali, Innocent Kihika among others, majority clad in white shirts with school badges.

In third place, Namilyango College with the likes of Mark Namanya posted 351 points but the best ladies’ school was Bweranyange Girls SSS with 100 points while Mbarara High School was voted as the best dressed.

Tournament organizer Dr. Milton Edimu admits that while there were 264 players, 370 registrations had been made.

“We had new teams, Chapa, Ombachi, the lady schools; we look forward to a bigger event next year. We look forward to taking over the (Entebbe) cricket oval (to accommodate growing numbers),” said Edimu.

The winning schools were aided by significant entries, something which derailed others like Ndejje SSS as their captain Andrew Baguma had just about 10 entries comprising James Joash Okema and Namulonge Club chairman Brian Aldomoro.

ENTEBBE CLASH OF THE TITANS

GOLF TOURNAMENT RESULTS

TOP FIVE (BOYS’) SCHOOLS

Winning School: Ntare School 378 points

1st Runner-Up: Smack 360 pts

2nd Runner-Up: Namilyango College 351 pts

Kings College Budo 340 pts

Mvara SS 318 pts

Kigezi High 318 pts

GIRLS’ SCHOOLS

Bwerayange Girls 100 pts

Mary Hill 95 pts

Namagunga 94 pts

BEST DRESSED SCHOOL

Chapa / Mbarara High School

PIGA MINGI SCHOOL

Ndejje SSS 237 pts

INDIVIDUAL WINNERS - SUBSIDIARIES

MEN’S GROUPS

GROUP A

Winner: Sam Kacungira 41 pts

1st Runner-Up: Lawrence Walakira 40 pts

GROUP B

Winner: Alan Akira 43 pts

1st Runner-Up: Walter Tukahiirwa 39 pts

GROUP C

Winner: Simon Lwanjo 42 pts

1st Runner-Up: Peter Atwine 41 pts

LADIES

Winner: Joyce Kisembo 43 pts

1st Runner-Up: Peace Hellen 39 pts

SENIORS

Winner: Nester Odaga 39 pts

1st Runner-Up: Patrick Kagoro 36 pts

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Berna Musanabera

M: Peter Tumusiime

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Cathy Wabomba

M: Toko Moshi