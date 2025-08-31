Nyachama ends eight-year wait for Open

Mercy Nyachama began her quest for the Uganda Ladies Golf Open title in 2017. The Kenyan had always been a top challenger at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, Entebbe Club and the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo.

Yet, when the 75th Johnnie Walker Ladies Open was staged at the new-look Lugazi Golf Hills & Country Club in Buikwe, Nyachama wasn’t expected to thrive.

She however did not require too much knowledge of this long course and the Kenyan from Njoro Country Club emerged as champion after winning the sudden-death play-off against Tanzanian Neema Olomi at the par-3 Hole No.8 green at 7:07pm on Saturday evening.

Nyachama and Olomi had tied on an aggregate 230 gross after competing over 54 holes across three rounds.

“I am very excited,” Nyachama reacted after receiving a bouquet of flowers and trophy from Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULU) president Rita Apell and Johnnie Walker brand manager Christine Kyokunda in the company of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Jackson Were and Lugazi captain Paul N.J.

“I have been coming here (Uganda) finishing second, third but finally I am a winner,” a relieved Nyachama said. “I have been practicing a lot and I play more tournaments these days.”

She did not expect to win via a sudden-death play-off. Together with Olomi, they twice went over the eighth green, tying for par first before Nyachama’s crisp chip got a par to beat Olomi’s bogey on the second return.

“At first, I was feeling pressure,” she said. The closest Nyachama had come to the Uganda Open title was in 2021 at Entebbe.

She finished second after her quest was submerged by a tough par-4 Hole No.17 and it let Irene Nakalembe off the hook to glory.

This time, Nyachama lived in the shadow of Olomi. The 2018 champion Olomi was Day One leader with an opening round of one-over 73 while Nyachama chased five shots.

The two players were tied after Day Two as Nyachama carded 75 while Olomi returned 80 and they formed a final day pressure group comprising three-time Open winner Ugandan Martha Babirye and another Kenyan Ashley Awuor.

Kenyan Mercy Nyachama reacts after her birdie putt.



Nyachama wobbled and was a shot adrift when she double-bogeyed the par-4 Hole No.2 while Olomi got a par. The Kenyan was back to level with a birdie on the par-4 Hole No.5 as Olomi got a par but then again fell a shot back again with a bogey on the next par-4 Hole No.6 on the next par.

There were bogeys for both players on the next two holes and Olomi fell was back to level when she bogeyed the par-5 Hole No.10 against Nyachama’s par. The same happened vice versa on the next par-5 Hole No.11 and Olomi was in the lead again.

Nyachama began to fight again when Olomi bogeyed on the ascending par-4 Hole No.14 after the former had sunk a 25-ft putter for par. “That hole (No.14) gave the motivation that I could do this,” she added.

The Kenyan seemed charged up as she birdied the par-3 Hole No.15 with a sweet tee-shot which landed five feet away from the cup but she was level again with a bogey on the par-5 Hole No.15 as Olomi had a par there.

Ugandan Babirye finished third thanks to four birdies including one at the 18th green for 233 gross and more so, Awuour’s double-bogey on the 16th green.

The victory was Nyachama’s first outside Kenya since winning the Tanzania Ladies Open in 2024. It’s also the first Open via a play-off since Jasper Kamukama edged Kenyan Mary Karano at Kitante in 2009.

75TH JW UGANDA LADIES GOLF OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Mercy Nyachama (KEN) 78 75 77 230 +17

2 Neema Olomi (TAZ) 73 80 77 230 +17

3 Martha Babirye (UGA) 77 80 76 233 +20

4 Ashley Awuor (KEN) 80 77 77 234 +21

5 Iddy Madina (TAZ) 84 81 77 242 +29

6 Winnie Musuya (UGA) 80 84 80 244 +31

7 Meron Kyomugisha (UGA) 85 82 85 252 +39

T8 Lillian Koowe (UGA) 82 87 88 257 +44

T8 Judith Komugisha (UGA) 91 86 80 257 +44

T10 Joweria Namanda (UGA) 88 84 87 259 +46

T10 Vicky Elias (TAZ) 87 85 87 259 +46

UGANDA LADIES OPEN

CAST OF CHAMPIONS

2025: Mercy Nyachama (KEN)

2024: Iddy Madina (TAZ)

2023: Peace Kabasweka (UGA)

2022: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2021: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2020: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2019: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2018: Neema Olomi (TAZ)

2017: Angel Eaton (TAZ)

2016: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2015: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2014: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2013: Angel Eaton (TAZ)

2012: Angel Eaton (TAN)

2011: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2010: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2009: Jasper Kamukama (UGA)

2008: Melissa Nawa (ZAM)

2007: Mary Karano (KEN)

2006: Mary Karano (KEN)

2005: Sophie Viggo (TAZ)

2004: Rose Naliaka (KEN)

2003: Esther Okullo (UGA)

MARGIN OF VICTORY

2025: Nyachama edged Olomi via sudden-death play-off

2024: Madina won by 2 strokes

2023: Kabasweka won by 1 stroke

2022: Babirye won by 5 strokes

2021: Nakalembe won by 3 strokes

2020: Babirye won by 2 strokes

2019: Babirye won by 1 stroke

2018: Olomi won by 2 strokes

2017: Eaton won by 2 strokes

2016: Namakula won by 6 strokes

2015: Namakula won by 6 strokes

2014: Namakula won by 12 strokes

2013: Eaton won by 8 strokes

2012: Eaton won by 5 strokes

2011: Namakula won by 5 strokes

2010: Namakula won by a 1 stroke