Ochole, Sseruwo top Katogo Series

Moses Ochole and Mulungi Sseruwo do not each too much. They only met at Entebbe Club as golfers.

So when they forged a bond, Ochole and Sseruwo opted to pair up for the Katogo Golf Series presented by I&M Bank.

On the Series’ third leg of the year, the duo rose to the top after they conquered the ‘Daytona’ format at the weekend to win with a best score of 609 across a field with 86 pairings.

“I feel quite excited, this is my second win since I started golf. I am quite elated,” remarked Ochole. He has been actively playing since 2024 and carried handicap index 27.1.

The Daytona format required players to form a team of two players each and then record your net score on each hole and then pair your scores to form a new number with the lower number coming first.

For example, on par-5 Hole No.1, if Ochole scored 3 nett and Sseruwo scored 6 nett, the team’s score for that hole then would be 36 (thirty six).

But the winning pair emerged victorious and got duly rewarded in the presence of I&M Bank Robin Bairstow with an air ticket each by RwandAir to a destination of their choice and each again one night accommodation for two at Lake Victoria Serena Resort.

Ochole and Sseruwo’s team called Harami was relatively tidy on the course. Ochole in particular produced pars on Holes par-3 No.2, par-5 No.7, par-3 No.12 and par-4 No.14.

Their team best nett scores on par-3 Holes were 23 at No.2, 14 on No.8, 23 on No.10 and the same on the 12th green and 22 at the 16th green.

Team Harami’s highest score on was 46 on the first green and at par-5 Hole No.11.

I&M BANK KATOGO GOLF SERIES

DAYTONA FORMAT - WINNERS

Winning Pair: Harami (Moses Ochole & Mulungi Sseruwo) 609



Runner-Up Pair: Team Street (Charles Kakaire & Albert Otete) 630



2nd Runner-Up Pair: BMP (Francis Mukonyezi & Ronald Pulle) 638



3rd Runner-Up Pair: Par Boyz (Herbert Musinguzi & Denis Mujuni) 665



4th Runner-Up Pair: Cocody (Paul Lakidi & Fred Kabanda) 666 c/b



5th Runner-Up Pair: Luo Queens (Anne Abeja & Ruth Akello) 666



6th Runner-Up Pair: Grip & Sip (Albert Gitta & Herbert Olowo) 670



Gross Winner: Michael Tumusiime 74



LONGEST DRIVE

L: Moureen Okura

M: Peter Magona

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Bridget Basiima

M: Innocent Kihika