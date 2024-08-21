Ociti, Musuya flourish at 2024 Hisense Uganda Juniors Golf Open

Entebbe Club’s Cosmos Ociti and Lugazi Hills’ Winne Musuya emerged victorious at the 2024 Hisense Uganda Junior Golf Open, showcasing their exceptional talent and determination in a packed field of 144 junior golfers.

The event, hosted at the scenic Entebbe Club, brought together young golfers from 11 clubs across Uganda, on a perfect golfing day that marked the dawn of action for this year’s Uganda Open Golf Championships.

Ociti, a senior five student at Entebbe Secondary School, was in fine fettle with a round of one-under 70 to clinch the overall boys’ title.

His victory, marked by four birdies and nine pars, earned him a gold medal, a trophy, and a 40-inch Hisense television.

Reflecting on his win, Ociti said, "I have been practicing well, and today I managed to keep my composure. I am excited about my victory and look forward to competing in the main event (Amateur Open), with a top-five finish in sight."

Musuya to the fore

In the girls’, Lugazi Hills’ Musuya triumphed with a return eight-over-79, narrowly edging out her competitors. Like Ociti, Musuya credited her win to thorough preparation.

"The preparations back at home were good, and I’m glad they paid off," she remarked. Musuya was rewarded with a gold medal, a trophy, and a 40-inch Hisense television for her efforts, too.

The event’s success was bolstered by the generous sponsorship of Hisense, whose contributions were instrumental in elevating the tournament.

Hisense provided prizes for the winners, including top-quality television sets and microwaves, which added an extra layer of excitement for the young participants. Hisense's Marketing Manager, Ivan Kakembo, highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting the development of junior golf in Uganda.

"We believe in nurturing young talent, and we are proud to be associated with an event that fosters the growth of these future golf stars," Kakembo stated.

Tashobya gospel

The chief guest, Ambrose Tashobya, Chairman of the National Council of Sports (NCS), praised the young golfers for their dedication and emphasized the importance of balancing sports with education.

"The future of Ugandan golf lies with these juniors. It is essential to be student-athletes, focusing on both education and sport to secure a bright future. The discipline and commitment shown today are commendable," Tashobya noted.

As the tournament director Paul Habyarimana lauded the collective effort of sponsors, parents, and junior players, the 2024 Uganda Junior Golf Open concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impression of a bright future for golf in Uganda.

2024 HISENSE UGANDA JUNIORS OPEN

Top Three – Boys Gross

1. Cosmos Ociti (Entebbe Club) 70

2. Ibrahim Ssemakula (Lugazi Hills) 71

3. Charles Junju (Mary Louise Simkins) 74

Top Three – Girls Gross

1. Winne Musuya (Lugazi Hills) 79

2. Laura Natukunda (Tooro Club) 80