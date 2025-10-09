Olowo tops UGC Mug

Herbert Olowo is well-known in the banking sector. His emotions may still be stable but are mixed after he won the September leg of the Monthly Mug at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) at the weekend.

He won the tournament presented by Stanbic Bank with a best score of 64 nett to outclass the field at the par-72 course.

“I am very excited to have won the Monthly Mug. I woke up feeling good and when I got to the course, it was amazing. Even on a stroke index one, I got a par. I enjoyed myself. And I am looking forward to my handicap dropping,” he added.

Olowo beat the field of 100 players to the top accolade including men’s Group A and Group B winners Michael Obalim and Steven Katwiremu respectively. Both scored 69 nett each.

In the women’s category, Berna Musanabera and Hasifa Karungi stood out while Peace Namusisi from Namulonge Club emerged as the guest winner of the day.

STANBIC UGC MUG

SEPTEMBER LEG RESULTS

Overall Winner: Herbert Olowo 64 nett

Guest Winner: Peace Musisi (Namulonge) 68 nett (c/b)

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

GROUP A

Winner: Michael Obalim 69 nett

Runner-Up: Shaban Ram 72 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Steven Katwiremu 69 nett

Runner-Up: Baris Aksoy 70 nett (c/b)

GROUP C

Winner: Hannington Mulumba 71 nett (c/b)

Runner-Up: Virdee Amerjeet 72 nett (c/b)

LADIES’ RESULTS

GROUP A

Winner: Berna Musanabera 77 nett

Runner-Up: Gloria Mbaguta 78 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Hasifa Karungi 76 nett

Runner-Up: Sarah Nduhukire 82 nett

SENIORS

Senior Winner (M): Kishor Datani 69 nett