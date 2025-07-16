Otile draws first blood at Lugazi Golf Hills club

He has become a somewhat forgotten man in Ugandan professional golf. But talk to any golf aficionado around and they will tell you that few golfers compare to Ronald Otile in skill, technique and ball-striking.

As an amateur, he won the Uganda Open three years in a row and likewise beat all professionals as an amateur in the Uganda Open seven years ago.

On Wednesday, the former USPA Sportsman of the year turned back the clock to remind the golf world of what a talent he still is after playing the Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club level. Otile was the only player to post that score with the rest of the field finishing over par in the final leg of the 2025 Pearl of Africa Golf series.

The irony is that he started the day with an out-of-bounds shot on the first hole but somehow recovered to save a bogey.

“I started off terribly,” Otile told Daily Monitor. “But from then on, I put my head down.”

“I feel good about myself and I think that if I maintain my patience and discipline, I could do well in the days ahead.”

Otile finished the round with three birdies and three bogeys and is fully aware that the chase will be on today.

“This is a course that demands a lot of thought and attention. On number 6, I missed the green from the worst place and three-putted. So, nothing is done yet. Tomorrow is another day and many things are still changing.”

Trailing Otile is Hussein Bagalana who shot a one-over 72. At one point, Bagalana was on fire with a score of three-under through four holes but a less than impressive back nine turned his card dirty.

Regardless, he is firmly in contention and is happy with where he is. “The rains made the conditions change and I struggled to adjust,” Bagalana admitted. “However, we have a plan that worked today and we intend to stick to it tomorrow.”

Four golfers – Grace Kasango, Irene Nakalembe, Marvin Kibirige and Deco Herman Mutebi – are all locked at three-over 74. Between Bagalana and the aforementioned four is the Lugazi Hills Golf & Country club professional Canary Kabise who shot a two-over 73.

It was a disastrous day for Philip Kasozi who shot 85. On the par 5 16th, he holed out for 12 and his chances of the cut are gone.

Tom Jingo, the brother of Kibirige, was 11-over through four holes and like Kasozi is out of contention.

Ronald Rugumayo was coasting before, like Kasozi, he suffered on the 16th with a triple bogey that left him five shots adrift of Otile.

The Lugazi Hills Golf Pearl of Africa series tournament is being used by the majority of the professionals as a practice event ahead of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open due to tee off next month.

It was a rough day for many renowned professionals with Vincent Byamukama, Rodell Gaita Taddeo and Fred Wanzala all posting 77. Deo Akope and Abraham Ainamani both played 78.

In the amateur category, the Entebbe POA winner Michael Tumusiime returned a four-over 75 while Joseph Cwinya-ai, fresh from winning the Tooro Hima Cement Open, played a one-over 72.

Derrick Musana and Godfrey Kambala also shot 75.

The Pearl of Africa series in Lugazi have been supported by Home Bliss, Mighty Rides, MTN Uganda, UNOC, UTB and Uganda Golf Union.

Pearl of Africa Golf Series

Day one leaderboard

Ronald Otile – 71

Hussein Bagalana – 72

Canary Kabise – 73

Grace Kasango - 74

Irene Nakalembe – 74

Marvin Kibirige – 74