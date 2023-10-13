Perfect Kabasweka in five-shot lead at Open

Peace Kabasweka has had a fair share of setbacks at major tournaments. But, the Tooro Golf Club lady captain is not giving any room to error in quest for her first title at the Uganda Ladies Open.

So Thursday, Kabasweka dug deep and gave nothing to chance, offsetting her quest for glory with a round of four-under 68, the best-ever in the history of the 73-year-old Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Amateur Open and it gave her an enviable five-shot lead.

“It was a nice round, I am happy,” Kabasweka said returning a bogey-free round.

Tanzanian ace Iddi Madina Hussein has kept in sight of the pace setter with a round of one-over par 73 after shooting three birdies on the opening day with the two bogeys being her only blemish.

“I started well on the front today and look forward to another even better round tomorrow (Friday) and on the final day. I feel I have chances of winning it,” said Madina.

But, the talking point of the day has been offered by Kabasweka who started her round like a house on fire with back to back birdies on Holes par-5 No.5, par-3 No.6 and par-5 No.8.

She wrapped up the day with a sweet birdie in-front of the gallery at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club house at the par-4 18th green. “My putting was spot on. Every aspect of my game worked to perfection. I had no nerves,” Kabasweka stated.

There is no doubt she is in a happy place and she’s effectively become the hunted at the 54-hole stroke-play championship with other Ugandans including veteran ace Eva Okatch Magala (74), Meron Kyomugisha (76), Harriet Kitaka (77), Judith Komugisha (77), Julian Nampewo (79) and, leftie Gloria Mbaguta (80) becoming the hunters.

“I started badly but this is my best ever start to the Open. It is an easy but long journey we’ve still got,” noted Magala, who won the UGC Ladies Open at Kitante last weekend.

Defending champion Martha Babirye, who is eyeing her fourth title in the last five years, has a lot of catching up to do after she returned a dismal score of nine-under 81 in a horrific round that included seven bogeys and one double-bogey on the par-4 No.7.