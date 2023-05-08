Persistence pays off for Kasumba, Opio

With their varying challenges, Fred Kasumba and Jeniffer Opio could have given up. It is after all, the easier choice to take especially in times of adversity.

But, the duo, in no relation, did not tire. Kasumba struggled with a swollen leg at the start of the week but he turned around his fortunes to emerge as the overall winner of the first leg of the Uganda Seniors Regional Golf Tour at Kitante on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 14, Kasumba adhered to medication and returned a round of 71 nett, beating all other male competitors in the championship mainly for golfers aged 55 years and above.

This means that he has won two seniors’ events in three years. “It is the second (overall win) in three years,” Kasumba said moments after receiving his prize.

He ironically doubles as the treasurer of the Uganda Seniors Golfing Association (USGA). “What keeps me going in this game is age. We need to exercise and make sure that we keep alive, we keep fit,” said the man who first played the game back in 2012.

His round has just one birdie on the par-4 13th green. “It went on very well except towards the end, I thought I was going to chip in and play a par but I ended up in a bunker and played a six. But other than that, everything was okay,” Kasumba added.

Whereas Kasumba is nearing 50 trophies in this sport after over slightly a decade, Opio’s trophy cabinet is bigger. She was the overall lady winner after returning a round of 70 nett off handicap 27 at the par-72 course.

Opio had given up on golf following the death of her husband but she feels her game is now beginning to recoup its former glory. She overcame a terrible first nine to complete strong with two pars in total.

“My husband introduced me to golf in 1994 and I have been playing and he even nicknamed me ‘The Investment’. When he passed on, I didn’t want anything to do with golf. I mourned for a long time. I have just come back to golf,” Opio stated.

“I thank my lady friends like Connie Mukuru, Grace Kabonero; they really gave me a run for my golf. We have been practicing a lot, like twice a week and golf is (about) practice. My golf is coming back. My rhythm is there now,” she said.

“In golf, you shouldn’t give up. You have to keep struggling until Hole No.18,” Opio added. The tournament backed up by Crown Beverages with brands Pepsi and Aquafina as well as Uganda Breweries and Christex Garments will proceed to Mbarara Sports Club on June 10.

Thereafter, Lira Golf and Sports Club will stage the third round on July 8 and Tororo will stage the final leg on September 16.

UGANDA SENIORS REGIONAL GOLF

FIRST LEG RESULTS

OVERALL WINNERS

M: Fred Kasumba 71 nett

L: Jenniffer Opio 70 nett

GROSS WINNERS

M: JB Ahn 81 gross

L: Katy Kabenge 87 gross

SENIORS WINNERS

MEN

Gold (70+ Yrs): Abe Luka 73 nett

Silver (65-69yrs): Steven Katwiremu 72 nett

Bronze (55-64yrs): Godwin Murungi 72 nett

LADIES

Grace Kabonero 72 nett

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Steven Katwiremu

L: Katy Kabenge

NEAREST TO PIN

M: Daniel Kalimuzo