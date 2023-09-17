Persistent Bogera wins Entebbe Monthly Tee

Joseph Bogera is an astute gentleman. It naturally manifests in his way of decision making either at work or even on the golf course.

On Saturday night, Bogera was the man of the night and duly accorded his friends and workmates time after he emerged as the overall winner of the September leg of the Monthly Tee at Entebbe Golf Club.

At the showpiece presented by MTN and Chenosis, Bogera returned a score of 69 nett off handicap 12, thereby beating a field of 205 players on count-back at the par-71 course.

And understandably, his ability to read the mood in the room each time is admirable. “Often times, when I must play, I choose to win,” Bogera started off his acceptance speech after receiving his trophy from MTN CEO Sylvia Mulinge.

Bogera, who ironically is the general manager for sales and distribution at MTN, had to be persistent on a day graced by rain particularly on the first nine holes.

Deservedly, the DJ had opted to play Buju Banton’s song Champion for Bogera before he was joined by his affable friends at the podium. He had scored three birdies on Holes par-3 No.6, par-5 No.7 and par-4 No.13.

Yet, the bogeys on Holes par-4 No.3, par-5 No.4, par-4 No.5, par-5 No.15, par-3 No.16 and par-4 No.17 were still within his control. “It’s consistency, focus and determination,” he later said.

He admitted being late to the tee but he found his groove early enough to challenge the field. “Tiger Woods always says hit the iron high. By the time we got to Hole No.5, I was always green on regulation.”

“And the reason we are here is because we are unstoppable. You can’t be the top tax payer and you are not a top golfer,” he added, much to the applause of the lively audience at the packed 19th Hole.

The beautiful night had several other winners on the course including overall lady winner Susan Knight, seniors’ winner Sean Kinsella and guest winner Musa Baguma.

ENTEBBE MTN MONTHLY TEE

SEPTEMBER LEG RESULTS

Overall winner: Joseph Bogera 69 nett (c/b)

Lady Winner: Susan Knight 70 nett

Runner-up Lady: Edith Wamalwa 71 nett

Seniors Winner: Sean Kinsella 72 nett

Guest Winner: Musa Baguma 62 nett

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

A: Jude Ochieng 70 nett (c/b)

B: Herbert Mwetemba 69 nett

C: Brian Cable 71 nett (c/b)

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Anthony Agaba

L: Anne Abeja

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Vincent Katutsi