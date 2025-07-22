POA: Rugumayo, Kasozi highlight Lugazi difficulty

LUGAZI. Statistics don’t lie, so they say in sport. The winning scores of last weekend’s Pearl of Africa Golf series tell the tale of the kind of difficulty golfers have to deal with when they play at the par-71 Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.

The gross women’s winner Martha Babirye won with a score of +28, which in fairness is an indictment on the state of the ladies game when Peace Kabasweka doesn’t play.

Babirye’s supposed rival, after Kabasweka exited owing to personal reasons after her round on day one, Meron Kyomugisha shot an eye-sore of a card with 93 on the final day.

For the gross amateurs, Joseph Kasozi triumphed with a respectable five-over. He started with a modest 76 on the opening day but fought back with identical rounds of level-par 71 that were enough to sail him to a sweet victory.

“This is the sweetest win of all the ones I have managed in my career, " Kasozi would say afterwards.

The country’s best golfer is Ronald Rugumayo. But even he suffered at the course enwrapped in sugarcanes. Over the four days, Rugumayo finished at eight-over which was an average of +2.

He had an uncharacteristic triple-bogey on the par 5 16th, a score which nearly derailed him when Kibirige put on an unrelenting chase on Saturday.

With all three winners playing comfortably over par for their triumphs, it is apparent that Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club poses a higher degree of difficulty when compared with Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Uganda Golf Club at Kitante and Entebbe Golf Club.

Part of the reason could be that the majority of the country’s golfers rarely play Lugazi Hills, which is understandable given the nightmarish challenges with the Kampala-Jinja highway traffic when driving there. But no one can disregard the complexity of playing holes like the par 4 second or the par 5 tenth.

When playing Lugazi Golf Hills, golfers must have their thinking shoes finely laced. “Some of the holes require one to manage his appetite,” Grace Kasango, who finished joint-third observed.

“You have to plan, think and not be overly aggressive. And this includes no.1 which is rated stroke index 18 and yet we saw some golfers suffering with it.”

For Rugumayo, playing in Lugazi was valuable. While he appreciated winning the event, his major accomplishment was in learning the course and its finer details.

“I know that the Open is coming here in a few weeks and without the POA event, I most probably would have struggled. Now I know what to do; I must putt better and approach certain holes differently.”

Professional golfers like Davis Kato and Adolf Muhumuza, who did not play in Lugazi, will have to plan some intense practice rounds before the Open. “I feel bad that I missed,” a disappointed Kato said.

“I suffered an injury that couldn’t allow me to compete in POA, but I will devise a strategy to put me in a competitive zone come the Uganda Open period.”

While Rugumayo will deservedly hog the limelight, special recognition must be given to Kibirige who once again showed why he is rated among the genuine cream of Uganda’s professional golfers.

Having won at UGC but missed out in Entebbe because of a concurrent tournament in Kenya which he opted to play, the Namulonge born-and-bred golfer shot rounds of 74, 73, 74 and 72 to lose out to Mayo by a stroke.

“It was a tough four days,” Kibirige explained yesterday. “It is a good course but the most important thing is to master the greens. They are different from Kigo, UGC and Entebbe in many ways,” he added.

Kibirige’s hardest hole over four days was the par 4 second which he played five-over in the four days, and he explained the challenge. “That is one hole without a landing zone; it is very difficult to hit the fairway and keep the ball where you aim.

"On day one I played a driving iron, day two a 4-iron, day three a driver and day four a 4-iron. But this is all good practice for the Open and I can’t thank POA enough for this competition.”

Rugumayo took home Shs3.8m while Kasozi pocked Shs1.7m. The professionals’ kitty was Shs20m while the amateurs competed for Shs5m. The top four gross amateur ladies shared Shs2m with Martha Babirye taking home Shs800,000.

POA chairman Dr Edward Nyatia reiterated the organisation’s commitment to transforming the game from grassroots level to the professionals.

“We will do whatever we can to help develop the game for as long as what we do is endorsed by the Uganda Golf Union,” Dr Nyatia noted. “We conform to the guidelines of the Union and we will support the game as and when called upon, in whatever capacity.”

Daily Monitor understands that next year’s POA event will have four tournaments with Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa penciled in for a competition. An order of merit will also be adopted for the 2026 POA series.

The 2025 Pearl of Africa Series tournament in Lugazi was supported by Crown Beverages, MTN-Uganda, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda National Oil Company, Vivo Energy, Mighty Rides and Uganda Golf Union.

Pros leaderboard

Ronald Rugumayo – 292

Marvin Max Kibirige – 293

Grace Kasango – 294

Rodell Gaita – 294

Canary Kabise – 296

David Kamulindwa – 296

Amateurs leaderboard

Joseph Kasozi – 218

Juma Abiti – 220

Joseph Cwinya-ai – 222

Joel Okoth – 224

Joseph Kanolera – 225

Godfrey Kambale – 226

Gross women’s leaderboard

Martha Babirye – 241

Meron Kyomugisha – 249

Gloria Mbaguta – 264