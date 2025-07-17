POA: Rugumayo turns on the style at Lugazi Hills Golf event

When the chips are down, you can always count on Ronald Rugumayo to stand out. After an uncharacteristic opening round of 76, the South Africa-based professional needed to do something spectacular to haul himself back in contention. And he duly obliged with an impressive round of one-under 70 to go top of the leaderboard after 36 holes.

The soft-spoken golfer, competing in his second Pearl of Africa series event of the year having played at UGC but missed out the Entebbe leg, finished with aplomb by sinking birdies on the par 3 17th and par 4 18th to go one stroke ahead of Ronald Otile, Grace Kasango and Marvin Max Kibirige.

Like he did on Wednesday, Rugumayo opened the day with a birdie on the reachable no.1, a par 4. And keeping in line with his Wednesday round, he bogeyed the second hole. Holes 2 and 16 have teased Rugumayo. Still, the bogey he got on 16 was an improvement on the triple bogey on day one that stained his card.

It promises to be an exciting day three group today with good friends Otile and Rugumayo set to tee off in the main group.

“This is what I really wanted,” Rugumayo said. “Otile is one of the most talented golfers ever to play the game in Uganda and I always want to play with him because he is a magnificent ball striker.”

Rugumayo expects to get a change in fortune on days three and four after losing some drops on some holes where he felt he could and should have done better.

“On the second hole, I had just 150 yards to the green but the lie was quite terrible,” Rugumayo explained his bogey. “Typically for me, 150 yards to the green should be a straightforward approach. I believe that such issues won’t occur on Friday and Saturday.

“Secondly for hole 16, I went OB on day one and then my third shot found the hazard. That is how I boxed an eight. Then today (yesterday), I found the flower garden hazard with my tee shot and then three-putted.”

Day three is always a moving day and there will be a relentless charge from Otile whose topsy turvy day was saved by an eagle on 16th that maintained his place in the pressure group.

Write off both Kasango and Kibirige at your peril. The former bemoaned his putter after the round. “I had some three putts that really shouldn’t have been,” he lamented. “If I putt better, I should score better tomorrow,” Kasango added.

Canary Kabise and Rodell Gaita Taddeo are two shots off the pace with Abbey Bagalana and Abraham Ainamani five adrift.

However, Deo Akope, who won the ABSA Bank Captain’s Bell at UGC, failed to make the cut. His total of 157 was three strokes above the cut mark.

In the men’s gross amateur event, Joseph Kasozi is in charge after a level-par 71 thrust him to the top. Kasozi sunk three birdies and three bogeys but faces a three-man chase of Juma Abiti, Joel Okoth and Asuman Tumwesigye who are all one shot further back.

National team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai was cruising before a quadruple bogey on the par 5 7th derailed his otherwise good round. He is still in sight of Kasozi, just three shots off.

Pros leaderboard

Ronald Rugumayo – 146

Ronald Otile – 147

Grace Kasango – 147

Marvin Kibirige – 147

Amateurs

Joseph Kasozi – 147

Juma Abiti – 148

Asuman Tumwesigye – 148