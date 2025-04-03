POA Series: Mutebi, Kamulindwa lead by a shot

Entebbe Club’s young professional golfers David Kamulindwa and Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi are hogging the majority of the clubhouse conversation after shooting identical opening rounds of three-under 68 of the Pearl of Africa (Poa) Golf Series.

Mutebi and Kamulindwa hold a joint one-shot lead over the field of 36 players in quest for the biggest share of a kitty of Shs20m but it is the former who is humbled most.

For years, Mutebi’s character and will has won over many hearts at Entebbe and beyond but he has not struck the perfect results in major tournaments.

Last September, Mutebi thought he would maximize home advantage at the Uganda Professionals Open but rued a score of nine shots at the par-4 Hole No.4 on Day One of the competition which deterred him from making the cut.

At the Entebbe Open in late November, Mutebi made the cut but he was far from victory. Since turning professional in 2019, he has won just one tournament - the Kenya Day championship - at Uganda Golf Club two years ago.

On Wednesday, Mutebi admits he played his pro career-best competitive round. “Yes it is,” he said. “It wasn’t bad,” he said after scoring five birdies at Holes par-5s No.1, No.7 and No.15 as well as par-4s No.3 and No.17.

He however was pegged back by the bogeys on par-3 Hole No.2 and par-4 Hole No.4.

“I was committing to every shot,” said Mutebi who desires the title over the next 54 holes until Saturday. “I just need to keep committing to my shots and attacking. I was putting badly but I will try to improve tomorrow (today),” added the NuMax Cinema-sponsored player.

Kamulindwa meanwhile last won at the Akope Challenge in Entebbe last May and too is hungry for victory. “I am feeling okay and I want to try win this tournament,” he said after a round with two bogeys on Holes No.1 and No.3 and then five birdies on Holes par-4 No.5, par-5 No.11, par-4 No.13, No.15 and par-5 No.18.

“I want to improve on my driving and the putting. My tee-shots were just poor. I only found just three fairways. Otherwise, everything else is okay,” added Kamulindwa.

The duo are followed by Rodell Gaita who shot two-under 69 including six birdies, two bogeys and a woeful double-bogey at Hole No.5.

Then Abraham Ainamani and Entebbe’s Davis Kato are tied fourth after carding one-under 70, Ronald Otile is sixth at level-par 71 and then six men - Phillip Kasozi, Grace Kasango, Bulhan Matovu, Canary Kabise, Silver Opio and Adolf Muhumuza - are tied seventh at one-over 72.

PEARL OF AFRICA GOLF SERIES

ENTEBBE LEG - DAY ONE PROFESSIONALS LEADERBOARD

T1 Herman Mutebi 68

T1 David Kamulindwa 68

3 Rodell Gaita 69

T4 Abraham Ainamani 70

T4 Davis Kato 70

6 Ronald Otile 71

T7 Phillip Kasozi 72

T7 Grace Kasango 72

T7 Bulhan Matovu 72

T7 Canary Kabise 72

T7 Silver Opio 72