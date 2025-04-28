President’s Cup winners Cwinya-ai, Kabasweka eye titles abroad

Joseph Cwinya-ai and Peace Kabasweka sealed their places in Ugandan golf folklore after being crowned champions at the inaugural President’s Cup at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo over the weekend.

Now, with trophies in hand and ambition in their hearts, the duo is already mapping routes to dominance beyond Ugandan borders.

Cwinya-ai, captain of the national team, showed his mettle by overpowering Andrew Ssekibejja 3&2 in the men’s gross amateur match-play final. Despite Ssekibejja’s spirited eagle on the par-5 13th hole, Cwinya-ai’s early momentum proved unstoppable.

"Winning the President’s Cup means a lot to me — it being the inaugural one — and it marks the start of my season," he said. "My fans should expect many more wins this year."

It wasn’t a walk in the park for Cwinya-ai, who battled through a tough qualifying round and an intense semi-final victory over Joseph Reagan Akena earlier in the day. "It needed discipline, dedication and determination," he reflected.

Up next on his calendar are the Mayombo Open in Fort Portal this week and an extended competitive stint in Kenya, where he hopes to notch a major title. “Biggest target this year is to win a big tournament outside Uganda," he declared.

Dominant Peace

Meanwhile, in the women's final, Peace Kabasweka underlined her dominance by dispatching a resilient Meron Kyomugisha 4 & 2. "Winning the President’s Cup meant stability and consistency in my performance," Kabasweka said. "It demanded maximum focus and decision-making on every shot to avoid errors."

Kabasweka, buoyed by strong backing from Uganda Airlines and a group of supporters dubbed 'Friends of Kabasweka', is now set for the Kenya Ladies Open Stroke Play Championship (May 2-4) with her sights set even higher.

"Special appreciation to my partners Uganda Airlines for the discounted ticket to Kenya and 'Friends of Kabasweka' for the contributions they pulled together for this trip. I'm ready to put up a good performance," she added.

Each champion received handsome rewards: Cwinya-ai walked away with Shs1.2 million, while Kabasweka pocketed Shs700,000, highlighting the growing incentives around elite amateur golf events.

Peace Kabasweka. PHOTOS/EDDIE CHICCO

The Guest of Honour, Dr Amos Nzeyi, praised the private sector and government's role in promoting golf and sports tourism, with visiting golfers from Rwanda and Kenya enriching the field.

Joseph Louis Luyima took home the subsidiary category trophy after returning a superb 45 points, along with a bottle of JW Golf Reserve and a Stanbic Bank Gift Pack.

Uganda Golf Union president Dr Jackson Were emphasized the tournament’s lasting importance. “Even when I step down, the President’s Cup will continue because it’s founded on solid grounds and will enrich the golf spectrum,” he promised, signaling that Uganda’s match play future is in secure hands.

INAUGURAL PRESIDENT’S CUP

Main Event - Winners Matchplay

M: Joseph Cwinya-ai (beat A. Ssekibejja 3&2)

W: Peace Kabasweka (beat M. Kyomugisha 4&2)

Overall Winner – Subsidiary Category

Louis Joseph Luyima 45 pts

Seniors Winners

W: Gertrude Kityo 27 points

M: John Byabagambi 34 pts c/b)

Group Winners – Women

A: Lillian Koowe 36 pts

B: Elizabeth Weke 40 pts

Group Winners – Men

A: Kevin Smith 41 pts

B: Paul Nsereko 40 pts

C: Patrick Tumwine 35 pts c/b

Nearest to the Pin

W: Nerimah Shaminah

M: Kevin Smith

Longest Drive

W: Patricia Nakasi