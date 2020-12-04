Pros Anguyo, Akope roll back the years at Open

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE More by this Author

Home darlings Dennis Anguyo and Deo Akope carded similar scores of two-under par 70 to share a one-shot lead after Day One of the 15th Tusker Malt Uganda Professionals Open at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante yesterday.

Uganda’s towering pro Anguyo produced four birdies on Holes par-5 No.1, par-5 No.5, par-3 No.6 and par-4 No.14 but fell short with bogeys on par-5 No.3 and par-4 No.7. “I am just playing shots and taking whatever comes. There is no pressure, I am just playing golf,” said Anguyo.

“Tomorrow, I just plan to do the same,” he added.

Two-time pro and three-time Open champion Akope ‘struggled’ but still fashioned four birdies, too, on Holes No.1, par-5 No.8, par-3 No.9 and par-4 No.15. Akope got set back by the bogeys on Holes No.6 and par-4 No.16.

“I can’t say it was flowing. There was a lot of scrambling,” he said. “The course is not easy. If you are not patient, anything can happen. I will stick to the same game plan and see if it works out better,” added the 2006 and 2014 Open winner.

There are six other men; Ugandans Abraham Ainamani, Happy Robert and Deco Mutebi, Cameroonian Issa Nlareb, Zimbabweans Robson Chinhoi plus defending champion Muthiya Madalisto all tied in third place on 71.

Meanwhile in the 79th Amateur Open, Michael Alunga maintained his one-shot lead after carding three-under 69 for an aggregate score of 215 gross.

His immediate rivals Kenyan John Lejirma in second and Ugandan Joseph Cwinyaai, each, too carded 69 but are respectively on 216 gross and 217 gross heading into the final round today.