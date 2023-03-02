Pros to debut at Entebbe Ladies Open

Entebbe Golf Club loves Irene Nakalembe. And the oldest golf arena in East and Central Africa still feel Flavia Namakula is one of their own.

The pair are the only registered local female professional players. Contrary to their male counterparts who have a few, Nakalembe and Namakula are shy of competitions.

They have sometimes found solace in competing against men, and it paid off when Nakalembe made history when she made the cut at the Uganda Pros Open in Kigo last year.

Now EGC has opted to incorporate the pairing for a round when the 13th KCB Entebbe Ladies Open tees-off at the par-71 course on Friday.

“It’s the first time ever and we are doing this to motivate them,” remarked EGC lady captain Jovia Tugume during the two-day tournament launch at the clubhouse yesterday.

“We are putting up a kitty for them to compete. They will share a 60-40 percentage depending on how they will have competed,” Tugume announced.

And that was much to the delight of Namakula and Nakalembe, both former amateur winners of this competition.

Namakula won it in 2012 while Nakalembe hoisted this crown a record seven straight times from 2015 to 2021.

“It’s a good start of recognition. Entebbe has not forgotten us, clearly,” Nakalembe reacted. “We need more numbers (more female players) in East Africa to get visibility,” she added.

“It’s good to see that they’ve included us. I’m happy and looking forward to playing,” said Namakula, “This will encourage girls to work hard and may be they will look forward to joining us in the professional ranks.”

Namakula and Nakalembe have faced off before, with the former sealing the Uganda Ladies Open hat-trick in 2016. Nakalembe tied second, six strokes adrift.

A field of 100 ladies will line-up for the amateur crown which is currently held by Peace Kabasweka. Invitations have been extended to female players in Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.

According to Uganda Ladies Golf Union vice-president Rita Apell, a total 200 golfers will compete including the subsidiary categories.

Tournament sponsors Uganda Airlines announced the overall lady winner will get an air ticket to a selected destination while KCB Bank has offered Shs11m for the championship.

Britam Insurance and Crown Beverages under brand Pepsi are the other tournament backers.

ENTEBBE SINGLETON CHALLENGE

NOTE BOOK

Edition: 13th

Expected Field: 200

Venue: Entebbe Golf Club

Partners: KCB Bank, Pepsi, Uganda Airlines, Britam Insurance

Defending champion: Peace Kabasweka

Female pro tournament debutants: Flavia Namakula, Irene Nakalembe

ENTEBBE LADIES OPEN

CAST OF WINNERS

2022: Peace Kabasweka (UGA)

2021: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2020: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2019: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2018: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2017: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2016: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2015: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2014: Monica Ntege (UGA)

2013: Iddy Madina (TAZ)

2012: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2011: Jasper Kamukama (UGA)

MARGIN OF VICTORY

2022: Kabasweka won by 4 strokes

2021: Nakalembe won by 2 strokes

2020: Nakalembe won by 5 strokes

2019: Nakalembe won by 3 strokes

2018: Nakalembe won by 1 stroke

2017: Nakalembe won by 9 strokes

2016: Nakalembe won by 2 strokes