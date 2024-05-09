Pros to play for Shs20m at Absa Captain’s Bell

The Absa Captain’s Bell stands as one of Uganda Golf Club's (UGC) most captivating tournaments, drawing members into a world of glitz and glamour as each new captain ushers in their era.

Last year, 260 golfers teed off on the par-72 Kitante course, with even more joining the festivities at the 19th hole into the wee hours of the night. This year, anticipation is high with 220 amateurs and 40 professionals, already inked to compete on May 18.

The local professionals are sure to tee off with wider smiles this year, as the cash pot for their two-day, 36-hole competition has doubled from Shs10m to Shs20m under the reign of Paul Charles Rukundo.

Absa Bank Uganda, a core sponsor of the premier golfing event on the Ugandan golfer calendar - Uganda Open Championship - has also upped their sponsorship from Shs133m to Shs152m, thus Shs19m more, reaffirming their commitment to enhancing the event year by year.

“We are driven by our purpose of empowering Africa’s tomorrow together, one story at a time. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering the growth and excellence of the sport in our community. We look forward to celebrating the spirit of competition and camaraderie on the green, as we continue to champion the Captain's Bell tournament as a beacon of sporting tradition,” said Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director Mumba Kalifungwa.

Superb show

Last year’s cast of winners was one to savour. Former Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) president Anne Abeja (women) and Vincent Katutsi (men) emerged as overall winners in the amateur category, while Marvin Kibirige clinched the money-spinning category with a stellar performance, including a nine-under 63 opening round.

“For over 70 years, the Captain's Bell tournament has united exceptional players, colleagues, and friends. Throughout this incredible journey, our community has flourished, thanks to the unwavering support of partners like Absa Bank Uganda. We deeply value their dedication to enhancing the sport of golf in Uganda.”

Absa's longstanding support for the tournament, now in its sixth edition, underscores their commitment to boosting golf in Uganda. Additionally, over the past three years, the bank has supported Ugandan professional Ronald Rugumayo whenever he has made the cut, allowing him to proudly fly the Ugandan flag at the prestigious Magical Kenya Open. The top 10 amateurs at the Uganda Open Pro-Am event also get a chance to mix and mingle with the global stars at the Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi.

UGC CAPTAIN’S BELL

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Date: May 18

Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kitante

Course: Par-72

Captain: Paul Charles Rukundo

Tournament Sponsor: Absa

Package: Shs152m

Pros’ Kitty: Shs20m

2023 Winners: Vincent Katutsi, Anne Abeja, Marvin Kibirige (Pro)

CAST OF UGC CAPTAINS

2024: Paul Charles Rukundo

2022-23: Emmanuel Wamala

2021: Patrick Billy (RIP)

2019-20: Jackson Karyarugookwe

2017-18: Joseph Bagabo

2016: Professor A.G Kerali (RIP)

2014-15: Henry Rugamba

2012-13: Charles Katarikawe

2010-11: Okello Ocero

2008-9: Dr. Odom Okullo

2006-7: Dr. Sam Byagagaire

2004-5: Daniel Kagwe

2002-3: Charles Kareba