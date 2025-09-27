Pulle, Komugisha crowned as MARU credit, Uganda Golf Club celebrate partnership 

MARU Credit and the Uganda Golf Club have announced the overwhelming success of The Grand Tee Off, which celebrated the culmination of their year-long partnership.

The event capped a hugely successful collaboration, which saw MARU Credit sponsor the popular weekly MARU Credit Club Nite.

The partnership brought consistent energy, fun, and recognition to the club members throughout the year.

The Grand Tee Off built on this tradition with a full day of golf, live performances from Everything is Kawa singer Lilian Mbabazi and the Band and nightlife’s Deejay (DJ)Anselm. The event also featured a showcase of the latest vehicles from Kushi Motors, made available through MARU Credit’s Drive Now, Pay Later campaign.

Winners of the night included Ronald Pulle for the Men’s Category, while Judith Komugisha took the award for the overall winner in the women’s category.

Iganatius Twesigye won the men’s longest drive in the men’s category, and Godwin Murungi won the nearest the Pin category for males, while Gloria Mbaguta and Regina Ddamulira won the women’s category of the same competitions, respectively.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Maru Credit, Joshua Mazune, said: “This partnership with Uganda Golf Club has been nothing short of exceptional.

Lillian Mbabazi performing at the event

The passion and sportsmanship shown by the members each week have made the MARU Credit Club Nite a true success, creating an atmosphere of fun and excellence. Beyond the game, it has given us a platform to connect with the community, share opportunities, and support members with financing tailored to their needs. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with The Grand Tee Off and look forward to many more years of collaboration.”

Paul Rukundo, Captain of Uganda Golf Club, added: “What a brilliant year it has been! MARU Credit has been an outstanding partner, bringing energy and excitement to our weekly Club Nite. The event has quickly become a highlight for our members, blending friendly competition with recognition of achievement. Just as important, it has opened doors for networking and provided members with access to unique financial solutions for their personal and business goals. The Grand Tee Off is the perfect way to crown a successful year, and we are deeply grateful to the MARU Credit team for their unwavering commitment to our club and community.”

Managing Director of Maru Credit, Joshua Mazune.

MARU Credit is proud to be part of the Uganda Golf Club family, bringing people together through sport, music, and opportunity. As this partnership grows, MARU Credit looks forward to deepening its ties with the community and creating lasting impact both on and off the course.

MARU Credit is a specialised Tier IV financial institution, licensed and regulated by the Uganda Micro-Finance Regulatory Authority. The company combines financial expertise with a deep understanding of its clients’ needs to offer customised financing solutions.