Putting sets tone at Singleton Challenge first round

The first round of 64 pairings at the Season VII Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Singleton Match-play Challenge wasn’t easy on Saturday.

From a field of over 160 players at the par-71 course, just a handful strolled through at the clubhouse knockout showpiece.

The 2022 runner-up pairing of Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore were eliminated after they gave away a walkover to Maxi Byenkya and Daniel Kangu.

The biggest winners of the day were Micheal Odur and Brian Manyindo who defeated Nirav Hathi and Darshil Shah 6/4 (6-up with four holes to spare).

There were a couple of other similar scores but the day was largely a tense one across the 32 matches. The pairings which advanced to the round of 32 due August 26 went through a furnace.

There were close shaves punctuated by eight matches which ended on the 18th green while 10 others ended on the 17th green. And, there were three contests which ended in the sudden-death (s/d) play-off format.

Debutants Henry Ssali and Darius Mugisha were edged out by Morris Ongwech and Innocent Kihika 1-up after returning for an s/d on par-5 Hole No.1.

“Tournament jitters, but we enjoyed the match,” said Ssali who had missed a putt. They could have won it when the daring Mugisha sunk a birdie on par-5 Hole No.18 only for Ongwech to respond with an eagle from the heavens. “In that moment, I felt my legs shaking but we were brave,” Mugisha reminisced.

Inevitably, varying emotions were all over the place. “It was one of the toughest matches we’ve played,” admitted Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa after his pairing with Kiryowa ‘K.K’ Kiwanuka had eliminated James Okema and Emmanuel Lwanga 2-up on the 18th green.

The in-form Kiwanuka was off-colour in the opening five holes but he got his grips right on the par-3 Hole No.6 and never looked back.

“That’s when I woke up,” Kiwanuka stated. They went neck-to-neck and Lwanga proved to be tough nut to crack but Mukasa fought on through par-4 Holes No.13 and No.14, and Holes par-5 No.15 and par-3 No.16.

It was Kiwanuka’s putt for bogey with got them safe on the 17th green and they never looked back. “As I told you, Kiwanuka is on form, he will putt to save a life!” added Mukasa.

Several matches were close contests from start to finish. “There’s none of us who went 2-up at any single time, the whole way,” admitted Tony Kisadha, who together with Richard Mwami, lost 2/1 to Tumubweine Twinemanzi and Robbins Mwehaire.

They were all-square for the first six holes but Mwehaire produced three long yet unexpected putts which proved pivotal in the day’s most captivating encounter.

Putting separated the wheat from the chaff all day. “There is a hole I got on for one and putted three times! Unacceptable in golf,” Ceaser Barole reacted after his combo with his brother Micheal Sekadde had suffered a 2/1 defeat to Mark Namanya and Simon Ocen on the treacherous par-4 Hole No.17.

“Truth be told, my partner’s short game was absolutely sparkling,” said handicap 12 player Namanya, Daily Monitor’s former sports editor. “Ocen was chipping and putting well, and it helped that we managed the pressure situations better.”

Meanwhile, EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona as well saw off EGC chairman Jacob Byamukama and Peter Kagumya 2/1. “I have dethroned him (Byamukama). I am now the chairman,” Walusimbi cheekily said. “Match play is difficult. But we had a strategy, one to attack aggressively and the other to be conservative. They both worked.”