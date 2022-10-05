Real test awaits locals at Uganda Open

The Uganda Open is special and of formidable magnitude on the annual golf calendar.

The five-in-one (including juniors) championship pulls all memberships together and considering recent Covid-19 disruptions, it unearths even the forgotten golfers.

This year’s edition which tees-off tomorrow at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa is now projected to bring the championship’s glory days following 100 percent sponsorship platinum sponsor Uganda Breweries Limited under their brand Tusker Malt.

They announced a 2022 package of Shs600m, with Shs100m to furnish the kitty for the 17th Uganda Professionals Open. “Tusker Malt is brewed for the finest and there is no doubt that golf is the finest sport out there,” remarked UBL division sales manager Daniel Kalungi.

“This year, we are elevating the golfing experience. Our intention is to invite more people into the game of golf and our hospitality village will double as an entertainment zone for the players to wind down after the games and also for anyone interested in golf to interact and learn more about the game,” he added.

Similarly, Absa Bank has offered a Shs200m offer to Uganda Golf Union with Shs58m to cover cash and prizes and Shs85m towards the Pro-Am event which will build to next year’s Magical Kenya Open, a PGA European Tour event.

This is the second time that the Kigo course is staging this Open after the 2019 edition won by Martha Babirye (ladies), Kenyan Daniel Nduva (amateurs) and Zambian Muthiya Madalisto (pros).

Now a field of 400 players including 12 other nationalities like Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe and USA certainly presents stiff competition for the Ugandans like Joseph Cwinyaai who bids to defend his Amateur Open title from October 19-22.

By virtue of the standards, Kigo is viewed as a premium club hence fewer rounds for the locals compared to other courses like Kitante, Entebbe, Tooro, Lugazi or Jinja.

However, Serena’s director of golf Theodore van Rooyen announced incentives for locals and over the past fortnight, Cwinyaai among other amatuers as well as a litany of pros like Herman Mutebi, Irene Nakalembe, Phillip Kasozi and Grace Kasango have had practice rounds there.

A field of lady players including favourites Peace Kabasweka and Martha Babirye will today look to have final touches before embarking on a 54-hole quest for glory tomorrow.





2022 UGANDA GOLF OPEN

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Dates: October 6-29

Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa

Location: Kigo, Wakiso

Size: Par-72

Expected field: 400 players

Pros’ kitty: Shs100m

Platinum Sponsor: UBL (Shs600m)

Gold Sponsor: Absa (Shs200m)

Bronze Sponsors: R&A, International Golf Federation, Africa Golf Confederation, Serena Hotel Kigo, Case Medical Services, Pepsi





TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Oct 6-8: 72nd Ladies Open

Oct 14-15: Seniors Open

Oct 19-22: 81st Amateur Open

Oct 25: Pro-Am