Rotarians, rotaractors take weekly meeting to UGC for golfing lessons

The Rotary Club of Kampala South continued to unleash its new style of offering redefined weekly meetings with the latest Monday meet running under the theme; ‘Rotary On The Green’ at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course.

The redefined meetings are a refreshing occurrence for many rotary clubs in Uganda that are employing the tactic to keep their members refreshed, learn a new life skill and possibly get a new passion, which organically translates and forthwith helps with membership retention.

At the beginning of this Hope Creators year, Kampala South had a meeting at the cricket oval that attracted many members, rotaractors and guests at Lugogo and the latest one at UGC was a sure winner, too, with at least 70 individuals taking lessons from golf professionals; Herman Mutawe, Sadi Atibu, Becca Mwanja and national coach Flavia Namakula among others.

The day was flavoured with the presence of youth from the Rotaract Club of Victoria University as well as an ‘Early Actor’ Dontae Fortune Xander, who is a son of Kampala South’s reigning club president Rita Tinka.

Strong sense of community

“Fellowship outside the normal setting in Rotary, whether it involves golf or other activities, plays a crucial role in building relationships, fostering personal and professional growth, and enhancing the overall experience of being a Rotary member. It helps create a strong sense of community, which is essential for the success and sustainability of service organizations like Rotary,” said HCP Tinka.

“Such fellowship activities can contribute to a positive club culture by creating a sense of unity and teamwork among members. This can lead to a more vibrant and active Rotary club.”

It was all about learning the game of bogeys and birdies for the ‘Service Above Self’ citizens. They also had a great time socialising at the 19th hole UGC with the members of exquisite club where Club Captain Emmanuel Wamala took them through the different membership packages and explained why it was important for Rotarians to play the game, too!

“We are a welcoming club and we would like many of you to take up the game. We already have some Rotarians that are members here. And if you join, you will get several exciting and interesting packages,” said Wamala after speaking about the club’s history and breaking down each package right from corporate, single, family and junior packages.