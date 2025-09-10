Rugumayo, Akope push to quench Open thirst

LUGAZI. A sense of freshness only grounded by inevitable fear of change graced the fraternity when the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) opted to give Lugazi Golf Hills & Country Club a chance to stage the five-in-one Uganda Golf Open.

So when Kenyan Mercy Nyachama lifted the Ladies Open title a fortnight ago and then Joseph Cwinyaai overcame another life hurdle for a second Amateur Open title last weekend, Lugazi felt it had grown into the job.

And so, one more week of action awaits the fraternity. It is the most lucrative. Title sponsors Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) under the brand Johnnie Walker have staked a kitty of Shs150m for field when it vies for honours at the 20th Uganda Professionals Golf Open which tees-off at the par-71 course in Buikwe from Wednesday.

According to the entry list, a field of 94 players comprising 10 nationalities and 43 being Ugandans, is set to compete over 72 holes with the ultimate prize on Saturday evening.

Title holder Zambian Dayne Moore managed a two-shot victory in Entebbe last year but he won’t defend his title. “Unfortunately, I ruptured my Achilles a few weeks back, so I’m going to be out for a few months,” he told this paper.

The Professionals Open has lived on since 2006 and only two Ugandans: Deo Akope and Vincent Byamukama have triumphed.

Byamukama won it in 2013 whereas Akope won the inaugural edition and in 2014. Since then, no Ugandan have lifted this title.

By the long-playing Lugazi welcoming the foreign legion to a new space, the natives are counting their chances.

“I think being it’s not in the usual grounds in the city, Lugazi Hills has s different character which defines its toughness,” Uganda Professional Golfers Association’s (UPGA) Akope told this paper.

“It requires a lot of patience, stamina and endurance. It’s one course which doesn’t give much but takes away a lot,” he said. Akope was one of the 11 local pros who made the cut as Moore won the title last year.

By virtue of being a tournament official during the Ladies and Amateurs Opens, Akope knows every blade of this long playing course and he is counting his chances to make it three titles.

“Winning it means a lot to my career. It will be a historic win considering that I am still the last Ugandan to win it 11 years ago. My personal target is to shoot level par or better and see where that puts me. If it’s enough to win, well and good otherwise, I will still be happy with that performance.

“I have made improvements in putting which has been a struggle since I returned to competitive golf after my injury. I have been working on my chipping as well. My driving has always been ok but probably my long irons have on and off,” he added.

Besides Akope who holds the pedigree, Ronald Rugumayo holds a big place in the conversation. He has made the cut in five of the last six events this year, including a 12th place finish at the Sundev East Africa Swing Africa Championship in Kigali, Rwanda last week.

Rugumayo last month was added as a Johnnie Walker golf ambassador, adding the brand to his catalogue which also has RwandAir, Callaway and MTN.

He has a pile work to do. “I only have to keep doing the right thing,” said Rugumayo who last year tied 23rd and was tied second behind record Pros Open winner Kenyan Dismas Indiza at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante in 2023.

“I already played Lugazi during Pearl of Africa Series. It requires stamina, it’s one of the course going to test your mental toughness, ball striking. When it comes to all that, I am good enough,” he added.

Some key names not to forget include South African-born Joshua Seale who holds a UPGA card, Rodell Gaita who tied fourth in Kigali last week as well as serial Uganda Pros Open performer Phillip Kasozi.

Marvin Kibirige has sharpened his skills in South Africa recently while flurry of lads like Lugazi’s Canary Kabise and club coach Ronnie Bukenya, Tom Jjingo, US-based Colline Ajidra, Bulhan Matovu, ladies Flavia Namakula and Irene Nakalembe, Herman Mutebi, Abraham Ainamani among others are hoping to make the cut.

They will challenged by classy competitors like Kenya’s Indiza who boasts of six-time champion Indiza, two-time winner Zambian Robson Chinhoi, Rwanda’s Nsanzuwera who came second last year and in tied in eighth place in 2023.

19TH JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA PROFESSIONALS GOLF OPEN

2024 FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Dayne J. Moore (ZAM) 64 73 72 72 281 -3

2 Celestin Nsanzuwera (RWA) 70 73 72 68 283 -1

T3 Dismas Indiza (KEN) 74 71 71 68 284 0

T3 Adel Balala* (KEN) 73 71 73 67 284 0

5 Jastas Madoya (KEN) 66 76 72 71 285 +1

T6 Mike Kisia (KEN) 70 74 71 72 287 +3

T6 Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 71 73 71 72 287 +3

8 Pristhy Fon (CAM) 77 70 67 74 288 +4

T9 Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) 73 72 70 74 289 +5

T9 Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 69 75 70 75 289 +5

T9 Sydney Wemba (ZAM) 72 73 69 75 289 +5

T12 Adolf Muhumuza (UGA) 71 75 70 74 290 +6

T14 Reagan Akena* (UGA) 71 74 74 72 291 +7

T14 Vincent Byamukama (UGA) 75 73 73 70 291 +7

T14 Opio Onito (UGA) 70 76 73 72 291 +7

T17 Titus Okwong* (UGA) 75 71 72 74 292 +8

22 Deo Akope (UGA) 72 73 73 75 293 +9

T23 Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 75 69 70 80 294 +10

T23 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 75 72 73 74 294 +10

T23 David Kamulindwa (UGA) 75 72 70 77 294 +10

T31 Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 76 70 76 76 298 +14

T34 Bulhan Matovu (UGA) 76 72 76 76 300 +16

* Denotes amateur player





CAST OF UGANDA PRO OPEN WINNERS

2024: Dayne Moore (ZAM)

2023: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2022: Robson Chinhoi (ZIM)

2021: Jastas Madoya (KEN)

2020: Robson Chinhoi (ZIM)

2019: Muthiya Madalisto (ZAM)

2018: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2017: Stephen Ferreira (POR)

2016: Joshua Seale (RSA)

2015: Muthiya Madalitso (ZAM)

2014: Deo Akope (UGA)

2013: Vincent Byamukama (UGA)

2012: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2011: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2010: Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (RWA)

2009: Richard Ainley (KEN)

2008: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2007: Dismas Indiza (KEN)