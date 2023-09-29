Rugumayo burns down Pretoria course with Seven Under

Ronald Rugumayo fired his best-ever round in competitive golf to finish second at the Blue Label Development Tour 3 hosted by the par-72 Services Golf Club in Pretoria, South Africa on Thursday.

The Ugandan professional golfer, who started his round at the back nine, sank eight birdies in his spectacular round of seven-under 65 to pocket R6,625 (about Shs1.3m) with only a bogey on No.8 deterring his ambition of forcing a playoff against overall winner Werner Deyzel of South Africa (-8 64).

The one-day event is part of the Sunshine Tour calendar events and always has a prize package of R50,000 (about Shs10m) with the highly-rated three-day Altron Big Easy Tour, that has a cash pot of R150,000 (Shs30m), being the other.

Finally coming good

“This is my best round as a pro but I will look to break it at a bigger event. It was a good feeling to hit it off the sweat spot. Easily one of those relaxed rounds I have ever played. I played smart by creating chances for myself and it paid off. Nine-under would have made me happier but I will still take Seven-Under any day. There are some big tournaments coming up next week and I must turn up. For now I am enjoying the process and it feels good my hard work and sacrifices are paying off,” said the 30-year-old RwandAir and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa-sponsored pro golfer.

Rugumayo tallied level par at his first development tour event at Huddle Park, two-over at his second event hosted by Reading Country Club and was certainly delighted to make the cut at the third time of asking at the 10-legged event whose top 10 finishers are the only eligible ones to partake in the cash prize sharing.

Trending in right direction

“Ronald’s round today was absolutely superb, especially after a long time on the road. His commitment to the game is really shining through and I feel like we can start to enjoy some good golf from him. Before Ronald’s practice round we spoke about course awareness and giving himself the best chances to play his best golf and he stuck to that which had a pleasing result. He is already trending in the right direction and we will continue to look at ways to best get around each course as we have done in the past,” remarked coach Slade Fick, who was in the company of another tactician in Songezo Sonamzi.