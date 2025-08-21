Rugumayo can walk longer now

Every new level achieved in life often humbles one, especially if they know how far and privileged they’ve come. One could see it in Ronald Rugumayo this week at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante.

When Rugumayo became the first Ugandan to make the cut on the DP World Tour via the Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi last year, his golfing story changed.

Rugumayo on Wednesday evening was unveiled as the first golf ambassador in Uganda by the Johnnie Walker brand of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL).

“I am so honored to be the newest walker to the Johnnie Walker family,” a humbled Rugumayo said after signing an undisclosed partnership with the brand’s manager Christine Kyokunda.

“This partnership means a lot not because of what it means to my career but because of what Johnnie Walker stands for which is progress.”

At varying levels, Johnnie Walker has partnered with ambassadors in the country like music rapper Navio, artiste Desire Luzinda, comedian Patrick Salvado and makeup artist Mona Faces among socialites and influencers.

Yet, the brand often featured prominently in golf including the premier competition - the Uganda Golf Open and the agreement with the professional golfer Rugumayo signaled a new beginning in sport’s corporate branding.

“Your journey of progress is one that inspires us. Johnnie Walker represents progress and that’s why we keep walking,” said Kyokunda. “We want to highlight different stories of progress. We are highlighting Ronald’s journey of progress.”

With the 20th Uganda Professionals Open teeing off at the Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club on September 10, Rugumayo looks to be in great stead.

“Without a doubt, representing such a big brand boosts my confidence. I want to stay focused and compete at the highest level. It is very clear to me that Johnnie Walker shares the same mindset. And with that alignment, makes this partnership a natural fit,” said the man who plays on the Sunshine Tour in Southern Africa.

“There’s no better time to unveil a new Walker. We know this partnership will inspire other people out there to keep walking, to keep dreaming. Your stories are valid and we see them,” added Kyokunda.

No Ugandan has won the Uganda Pros Open since Deo Akope in 2014. Rugumayo is the native who has since come closest in recent years when he tied second in 2023, only denied by a double-bogey calibrated by four putts at the par-3 Hole No.9 at Kitante.

On Wednesday, Rugumayo was seated on the other end of Acacia Avenue at Kitante but directly facing that ninth green of UGC.

Johnnie Walker is the fourth-listed brand on Rugumayo’s portfolio after RwandAir, Callaway and MTN implying there’s genuine weight of expectation for the Fort Portal-bred player when the Open comes in Lugazi.

“I spend most of my time on the Sunshine Tour. This is going to change me both on and off the course,” he added.

Rugumayo has made the cut at the last five Uganda Pros Open tournaments and Phillip Kasozi is the only other Ugandan to do it.

2025 UGANDA GOLF OPEN

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Dates: Aug 22 - Sept 13

Venue: Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club

Location: Lugazi, Buikwe District

Size: Par-72

Expected field: 600 players

Pros’ kitty: Shs150m

Sponsors: Uganda Breweries (Johnnie Walker), MTN Uganda, Absa Bank, National Council of Sports, Crown Beverages, Pinnacle Security, Case Clinic, Vivo Energy, Isuzu, Medisell Uganda Ltd, NCS, R&A, International Golf Federation

RUN OF OPEN EVENTS

5th Seniors Open: August 21-23

75th Ladies Open: August 28-30

84th Amateur Open: September 3-6

Pro-Am: September 9

20th Professional Open: September 10-13

2024 UGANDA GOLF OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

THE WINNERS ROTA PER EVENT/EDITION

Juniors Open: Cosmos Ociti & Winne Musuya

74th Ladies Strokeplay Open: Iddy Madina (Tanzania)

4th Seniors Open: Steven Katwiremu (Uganda) & Edrae Kagombe (Uganda)

83rd Amateur Open: Reagan Joseph Akena (Uganda)

Absa Bank Pro-Am: Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rwanda)

19th Professionals Open: Dayne Moore (Zambia)

RUGUMAYO AT A GLANCE

Full Names: Ronald Rugumayo

Born: December 28, 1992

Birth Place: Fort Portal, Uganda

Official World Ranking: 2900th

Best World Ranking: 1685th

Started Golf: 2002

Sponsors: Johnnie Walker, MTN, RwandAir, Callaway

Parents: Bernadette Kajumba & John Rwabwogo (RIP)