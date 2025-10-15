Rugumayo chases fourth straight cut on Sunshine Tour

Uganda’s lone flag bearer on the Sunshine Tour, Ronald Rugumayo, returns to the fairways on Thursday afternoon for his fifth event of the 2025–26 season — the Fortress Invitational at Glendower Golf Club in Gauteng, South Africa.

The MTN and Johnnie Walker–sponsored professional has been on a quiet but steady rise since his 11th-place finish at the Uganda Open in Lugazi, where he huffed and puffed his way to a seven-over 291 (67, 76, 70, 78) finish.

Many felt he had punched below his weight that week, but the 31-year-old has since found his stride in the unforgiving terrains of South Africa.

Finding rhythm

Rugumayo has featured in four Sunshine Tour and developmental events since the Lugazi outing — showing remarkable consistency and improvement. His results so far read like a steady climb through the ranks.

He began at the Sunbet Challenge in Sibaya, where he missed the cut, before bouncing back impressively at the Vodacom Origins of Golf in Devonvale, finishing tied 54th on three-over 216 to make his first cut of the season.

The momentum carried into the Betway Big Easy Tour at Reading Golf Club, where he posted a two-round total of three-under 139 for a tie-for-11th finish.

His breakthrough came at the Limpopo Championship in Euphoria Estate, where he battled through four rounds to finish tied 36th on one-over 289 — his best Sunshine Tour result yet.

That run of form marked the first time the Fort Portal-born pro has made back-to-back cuts on the tour, a glowing milestone that underlines his growing patience, consistency, and mental fortitude.

Gauteng test ahead

The next test comes fast — the Fortress Invitational, a R2.5 million (UGX 388 million) purse event that draws 144 players, with the top 50 and ties making the cut.

Set at the Glendower Golf Club, ranked No.6 in South Africa, the event promises a true test of precision and endurance. The parkland course’s tree-lined fairways, firm greens, and swirling Gauteng winds demand both technical mastery and mental resilience.

“Feeling good and ready. Different coach and caddie this season,” said Rugumayo yesterday while announcing his tee off time (1.50pm) and revealing his new support team — coach Rob Van Velzen and caddie Ernest Guyz — both experienced professionals in the South African circuit.

Rugumayo.

Manager’s perspective

His manager Peter Mujuni believes this growing exposure is the key to unlocking Rugumayo’s full potential. “That is where he is destined to be playing because the more he plays regularly there, the more he will get better and improve his ranking.

If all goes well, we want him to also try his luck in the MENA Tour or India, where there is good prize money. He has to play in those events if he wants to make it to the top,” Mujuni said.

Mujuni adds that the back-to-back cuts have boosted Rugumayo’s confidence and confirmed his ability to mix it with seasoned Sunshine Tour campaigners.

Mental shift

MTN and Johnnie Walker’s continued backing has allowed Rugumayo to focus purely on performance — and it’s starting to show. The Ugandan pro has been embracing better training routines, sharper course management, and an improved putting rhythm, all hallmarks of a player evolving with purpose.

This new chapter, under a different coach and caddie combination, may well define the next phase of his Sunshine Tour campaign.

MAYO - PERFORMANCE TRAIL (Since the Uganda Open)

1. Sunbet Challenge (Sibaya) – Missed Cut

2. Vodacom Origins of Golf (Devonvale) – T54 (+3, 216) – First Sunshine Tour Cut

3. Betway Big Easy Tour (Reading GC) – T11 (-3, 139) – Two rounds

4. Limpopo Championship (Euphoria Estate) – T36 (+1, 289) – Best Sunshine Tour Finish

Thursday at Glendower, SA

Fortress Invitational

Tee Off Time: 1.50pm

