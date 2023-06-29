Rugumayo in Shs40m deal with Serena Kigo

The Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa is officially the new home of Ugandan professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo.

The two parties put pen to paper at the exquisite Kigo-based club yesterday evening for a one-year deal estimated to be worth Shs40m.

Peter Mujuni, Rugumayo’s manager, disclosed that the deal comprises; free access to the course for practice rounds, full membership to the state-of-the-art gymnasium, a customised tour golf bag and playing clothing for arguably the best golfer in Uganda.

Rugumayo‘s free access to gymnasium and a branded tour golf bag are all essential and come at a cost for a professional athlete like Rugumayo. It now becomes a big saving.

“This offer is timely” said Mujuni. “It relieves us of a financial burden as you know his primary aspects to fine tune for competition have been taken care of. All we have to do is take care of his other basic necessities.”

William Mpungu, Serena Kigo’s Sales & Marketing Manager, said aiding Rugumayo was an easy decision to make because they are equally eager to see his game improve as he seeks to scale the heights.

Peak performance

“We are excited to unveil our partnership with Rugumayo. Our course is a world class facility and the partnership is aimed at ensuring Rugumayo achieves peak performance at the Sunshine Tour and other tournaments he will participate in. It is our hope and desire that the partnership will also develop professional golfing in Uganda,” said Mpungu. Rugumayo hinted at better displays after putting pen to paper.

“I have been literally spending my entire days at Kigo. The Sunshine Tour teaches you so. Hard work is a must and every single day counts,” disclosed the man nicknamed Mayo.

“My game has improved. I have a new routine of doing my training coupled with a fitness mindset. I can’t wait to feature in the next tournament on the tour. My promise to the sponsors is to give them the best mileage in return.”