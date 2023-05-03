Rugumayo, Kibirige get olive branch for Zim Open

Things haven’t been adding up lately for Ronald Rugumayo. The less said about rookie professional Marvin Kibirige, the better.

Both Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) are in Harare to honourably fly the nation’s flag high as they make their debuts at the FBC Zimbabwe Open – a Sunshine Tour event – that tees off tomorrow at Royal Harare Golf Club and has a prize money of R2,200,000 (an estimated Shs444m).

Only last month Rugumayo fell short in his attempt to earn a Sunshine Tour card after carding two forgettable returns that left him pondering the future. But playing those qualifying events and more so having made the news at the Magical Kenya Open where he sunk a hole-in-one, Rugumayo had done his bit in placing himself in spot of notice and easy consideration.

Rewards galore

For his effort, the RwandAir-sponsored Rugumayo was given affiliation status by the Sunshine Tour where he is given events to compete in starting with the Zimbabwe Open and already has five for this month. A similar olive branch was extended to the Ugandan by the Altron Big Easy Tour – the second biggest tour in South Africa.

From a point of no hope, Rugumayo is now braced for his biggest golfing year.

“After what I saw in the Q-School, there is nothing for me to do but work harder and improve faster,” said the man nicknamed Mayo after getting surreal moments that basing in Uganda is no yardstick for a person who harbours ambitions of making golf as a career and breadwinner for his family.

“The level of the competitors at the tour is very steadfast. You have a cream of players from all continents, and so there is no room for any mistake. Consistency will be key throughout. I started off badly in the qualifiers and it cost me. Every shot is precious and focus is a must.”

The 2017 Uganda Amateur Open winner though realises that all the niceties will count for nothing if he and his latest compatriot don’t even make cuts. “The demands of his sponsors –RwandAir - are to give a shot at every opportunity that he has been given so that he, in turn, becomes an inspiration to all the golfing fraternity in Uganda as proof that someone can make it beyond the borders. We thank them for the partnership,” said Peter Mujuni, Rugumayo’s manager, who made the trip to Zimbabwe, too.

Hungry rookie

For Kibirige, he is in the golfing wilderness for the very first time. The Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge-based professional has a fairytale of a story to tell and there will literally be no sad news irrespective of how he plays.

He boarded his first-ever flight to Zimbabwe last week and will be playing out of East Africa for the first time. The little-known Kibirige has been in Harare since last Wednesday fending for himself as he awaited to compete in the open’s Pre-Qualifier that happened yesterday. Supported by friends and members of his home club – Namulonge, Kibirige practiced for three days looking to make a fist of it at the qualifier.

But the tournament director Michael Mahachi, who boasts of good working relations with Africa Golf Confederation president Johnson Omolo, also the NTV Uganda General Manager, offered Kibirige a wild card.

“I’m very grateful to the people behind my back and all Namulonge members who supported me. Words fall short when I try to express my sincerest gratitude for their support. It is their kindness that is permitting me to fulfill my purpose and dreams. I appreciate,” Kibirige stated.

The two Ugandans have a series of events lined up, but for now, they must take advantage of the early favours and turn them into fortune.

ABOUT ZIMBABWE OPEN

Event: FBC Zimbabwe Open

Dates: May 4-7, 2023

Course: Royal Harare Golf Club

Par: 72

Yardage: 6,904

Prize Money: R2,200,000 (Shs444m)

OOM Points At Stake: 2,000