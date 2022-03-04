Rugumayo looks to make most of ‘Moving Friday’

A day after 10 Ugandan elite golfers basked in the glory at the exquisite-looking par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi to compete in the Absa Bank-powered Pro-Am, it was the turn for the country’s lone flag bearer Ronald Rugumayo to make his debut in the money-spinning Shs7b Magical Kenya Open.

The Tooro-bred Ugandan started like a house on fire to finish two under after the first nine holes.

But misfortune struck at the back nine of the hazard-filled course as he misfired with five-over in the last five holes to finish with an aggregate of five-over par 76. Rugumayo is placed joint 128th with five others and must play either six-under 65 or five-under 64 to become the first Ugandan to make the cut at the biggest golfing event that is in its 55th edition.

Cut for half the field

The top 65 players after tomorrow will earn the right to play in the final two rounds of the money-spinning event whose winner will pocket Shs1.1 billion and a mere making the cut guarantees one a pay cheque of Shs15million.

“My golf was neither too bad nor good,” the 29-year-old went philosophical after his fluctuating round that he started at the back nine. “The turning point was after No.18 after I had a chat with Irene Nakalembe (course marshal). I seem to have lost my concentration and focus a bit. But that is in the past, I will not dwell on it.