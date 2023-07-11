Rugumayo makes debut on Big Easy Tour

When one persists, something's got to give. Things have been very tough for Uganda’s journeyman professional especially on the course but Ronald Rugumayo and his management team have refused to bat an eyelid with the storm at its strongest.

Over the last few weeks, they have started to reap the rewards of persistence with East African airline giant RwandAir renewing its sponsorship package and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa coming on board for a one-year package worth Shs40m.

New coach for Mayo

It is that strong belief and desire to make a breakthrough that led the management led by Peter Mujuni to swoop in the services of highly-rated South African coach Slade Fick for a three-month gig with the affable Ugandan golfer.

Now things have gotten better in terms of tournaments to be played and it could work as a catalyst for the performance to improve two-fold on the course.

Rugumayo, will this morning, become the first Ugandan to play on the Altron Big Easy Tour when he tees off his round at Reading Country Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. The three-day event in the East Rand, Gauteng has a prize fund of R150,000 (an estimated Shs30m) and boasts of a total of 12 tournaments over the season with more financial backing coming from legendary Ernie Els among other golfing greats.

“The Big Easy Tour is the second biggest golf tour in South Africa. Being given an opportunity to play here is great and a good ground to continuously test my competitive mindset and preparation on the international stage,” said the winner of the 2017 Uganda Amateur Open title.

Sunshine Tour affiliation

“To be selected among the 120 golfers to feature in it is encouraging. I am on the right track. My management is really trying to pull the strings.”

The affiliation status of Rugumayo on the coveted Sunshine Tour takes credit for the latest development as well as the behind-the-scenes work of his new coach Fick.

“Currently we are working on Rugumayo’s physical strength and mobility whilst ensuring focus under pressure within his training. I would like to see him maintain focus throughout his rounds and stay in contention,” said Fick about his latest recruit.

“We have also been working on a number of things, especially on achieving a consistent performance on the international stage. This event comes as a test to see whether everything in training is getting him in shape ahead of more other events, especially those on the Sunshine Tour. I am positive he will perform.”

Could this be the big break of the man nicknamed Mayo?

ALTRON BIG EASY TOUR

TEE-OFF TIME - TUESDAY

1.20pm: Brandon Gildenhuys (RSA), Steven Le Roux (RSA), Ronald Rugumayo (UGA)

ABOUT THE EVENT

Tourney: Altron Big Easy Tour

When: July 11-13, 2023

Where: Reading Country Club

City: Johannesburg South Africa

Rounds: Three

Field: 120 players

Total Tourneys: 12 events