Rugumayo not thinking about cut at Big Easy Tour

Two-over par on the front nine and three-over on the back at the par-71 Reading Country Club in Johannesburg left Ugandan professional Ronald Rugumayo tied joint 70th with 76 on Day One of his debut outing at the Altron Big Easy Tour in South Africa on Tuesday.

The round that had only birdie on the 519-yard par 5 No.4 could have ostensibly been better but a spate of six bogeys on No.2, 6, 7, 11, 15 and on the penultimate hole (17) left the ambitious Ugandan reeling in unchartered territory.

“I careless about today’s score because we have a process to follow. First things first, I wasn’t able to play a practice round yesterday because the course was unplayable with larger sections of the fairway and greens frozen,” revealed Rugumayo.

“My opening round was as good as my official practice round. But bygones stay in the past. I will focus on tomorrow with an aim to correct my mistakes and adapt to the course conditions much better. Everybody wants a cut but I want to follow my coach (Slade Fick)’s plan and trust the process.”

With the cut estimated to be at +1, Rugumayo must shoot at least what Day One Leader Rigardt Albertse of South Africa fired - a magnificent round of six-under 65 to stand any chance. The 2019 Mpumalanga Open Strokeplay Championship winner sank seven birdies in the near-perfect shift.

ALTRON BIG EASY TOUR

Day One Leaderboard – Top 5

1. Rigardt Albertse (RSA) -6 65

T2. Aneurin Gounden (RSA) -5 66

T2.Keegan Mclachlan (RSA) -5 66

T2.Makhetha Mazibuko (RSA) -5 66

T5.Andrew McLardy (RSA) -4 67

T5. Dayne Moore (ZAM) -4 67