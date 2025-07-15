Rugumayo on the draw for Lugazi POA event

The final event of this year’s Pearl of Africa series tees off Wednesday morning when amateurs and professionals hit the par-71 Lugazi Hills Golf & Country club to compete in an event that will also serve as a precursor to the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open.

The headline act is South Africa-based professional Ronald Rugumayo who has pitched camp in Lugazi after a couple of practice rounds.

He is currently in the country owing to the wintry conditions in Johannesburg that render golf impossible to play in this season.

As the country’s highest ranked professional golfer today, Rugumayo will tee off as favourite. He is accustomed to playing courses with hills and valleys and his immeasurable experience and mental strength could prove decisive at the course located inside the Mehta empire.

“It is a different course from the others in Uganda, but that is precisely what golf is all about; you have to test yourself against the many challenges put against you,” Rugumayo told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Rugumayo is fresh from securing a Shs100m deal and will be in buoyant spirits against a field that will include various other elite Ugandan professionals.

Deo Akope, Philip Kasozi, Marvin Kibirige and Ronald Otile are all on the draw whose opening tee off time is 8pm.

The tricky holes in Lugazi are the par 4 second and the par 5 tenth. For both of them, golfers have no room for error. The par 5 tenth is rated as the stroke index 1 of the course. It is reachable for two but the tee shot must be inch-perfect.

The first two POA winners Kibirige and Herman Deco Mutebi can’t be discounted either. Mutebi has grown in mental fortitude and understands what he must do to shine at Lugazi.

“That is one course where a golfer has to think a lot,” he said. “It is not just ball-striking only, one must think and plan where to miss and where not to miss.”

Besides the professionals, amateurs will also flex their muscles at Lugazi. While the professionals are competing for a kitty of Shs20m the amateurs’ prize money is Shs5m. Michael Tumusiime, who won the Entebbe leg, is on the draw but John Musiimenta, the UGC winner, will not play.

Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Bagalana, Elton Thembo and Titus Okwong are among the amateur golfers who will have designs on the main prize.

Junior golfers Shaka Kariisa and Peter Mayende are also going to compete.

Meanwhile the Pearl of Africa series have received the backing and endorsement of Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

They join companies like Aquafina, MTN Uganda, NBS Sport and Mighty Rides in endorsing the series which have grown in leaps and bounds since their launch in January at Uganda Golf Club.