Rugumayo plans to survive first two days

Lone Ranger. Rugumayo will focus and play his own game and not worry about others, including defending champion, South Africa’s Justin Harding (right). PHOTOS/EDDIE CHICCO/courtesy

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • Magical Kenya Debut. The Tooro Club star becomes the first Ugandan to play at the Kenya Open since it became part of the European Tour. 

Ronald Rugumayo put in his first practice session at Muthaiga Golf Club yesterday after arriving in Nairobi the night before knowing he comes up against the very best in the game.
Uganda’s lone ranger at the cash-rich Shs4b Magical Kenya Open, scheduled for March 3-6 at the historic Muthaiga, will be swinging and putting in uncharted but dream territory.

