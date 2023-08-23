Rugumayo reborn with first cut at Big Easy Tour

Patience is a virtue easily talked about but hard to practice. But Ronald Rugumayo deserves some applause for keeping the faith when faced with adversity.

Since the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in early March, Rugumayo has been on the prowl with nothing positive to show.

But like the old English adage, when one persists, something’s gotta give, Rugumayo made his first money cut after seven events spanning over five months yesterday in South Africa on the Altron Big Easy Tour’s fourth leg this season.

He came-a-cropper at the Zimbabwe Open, Zanaco Masters, Big Easy Tour 2, Sunbet At Wild

Coast Event (Sunshine Tour), FNB Eswatini Open (Sunshine Tour) and Big Easy Tour 3 (Sunshine Tour) at Soweto Club.

Strong character

But the 30-year-old Ugandan professional never lost belief. Arguably his best-ever first round in the Rainbow Nation, Rugumayo returned two-under 70 and one-under 71 in two successive rounds at the par-72 Huddle Park Golf & Recreation Club at Linksfield to finish joint 29th with the South African pair of Alphius Kelapile and Caylum Boon plus Englishman Harry Konig on three-under 141.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, discipline and patience. I thank my manager (Peter Mujuni) for always continuing to believe and never giving up,” said the RwandAir and Lake Serena Golf Resort & Spa-sponsored Ugandan.

“I have been trained to develop an attitude of patience. My putting was a little off today, but I remained patient on every stroke I made and hoped for the best on the next hole. The game plan is going to be the same in the final round (today). Keep the ball in play and hit as many greens in regulations as I can. I feel good about tomorrow (today) and strongly believe I will play better than the first two rounds.”

Fruits of hard work

His coach Slade Fick, who has worked his Rugumayo at Kempton Park since June was in awe of his student’s round that included eight birdies.

“It's been a routine of working on a number of areas of Ronald's game. His day one score management is beginning to take shape which is very key at his level of competition in the various tours,” said Fick.

“I am super happy with his performance, especially considering how tough the greens are playing. He is reaping the rewards of his hard work that he has been putting into his game and looking forward to what this confidence boost will do for him. Excited to see where he finishes.”

A familiar name in Mutahi Kibugu, a Uganda-born Kenyan sensation, missed out on the cut but Rugumayo is assured of his first pay day as a pro in a long while.

ABOUT THE EVENT



Tourney: Altron Big Easy Tour

Edition: 4

When: August 21-23, 2023

Where: Huddle Park Golf & Recreation

Venue: Linksfield, Johannesburg

Course Par: 72

Rounds: Three

Remaining Field: Top 30 players

Total Tourneys: 12 events