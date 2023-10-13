Rugumayo registers second cut on Sunshine Tour

A part of Ronald Rugumayo was happy but overall he was left with a tinge of regret as he registered his second cut on Africa’s premier golfing tour – The Sunshine Tour – on Thursday.

The Ugandan professional ‘conquered’ the hard as nails Gary Player Country Club located in Sun City Resort, South Africa finishing joint 54th after two days of play at the 72-hole Blue Label Challenge with an aggregate of one-over par 145.

Rugumayo will now partake in R2, 700,000 (Shs53m) cash pot staked for the top 60 golfers in the event that made the cut at the end of action on Saturday.

The man nicknamed ‘Mayo’ started strongly with a round of three-under 69 that saw him finish among the top 10 on Day One but the below-par return of four-over 76 on Day Two left him fighting for his life as he managed to make the cut by the thinnest of margins.

Brilliant start

His haul of nine Order of Merit (OoM) points was watered down by the day two return as his tally of 76 saw him lose six points thus meaning he will start Day Three this morning with just three points.

“My Day Two was tough but thanks to a brilliant Day One performance, I was able to sail through and make the cut. I am optimistic that I will have a good finish in the next two rounds,” said the RwandAir and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa sponsored Uganda professional golfer.

About yesterday's score, Mayo opined; “I feel bad but mentally it is a plus for me because I never gave up and I played every shot as if it was my last shot.”

On his plan ahead of the final two rounds; Mayo hinted at better things. “I would like to play with the same discipline, patience, play smart and possibly give every shot everything I can until the last putt.”

Progress continues

The 30-year-old Ugandan’s first cut on the Sunshine Tour was during the Vodacom Origins of Golf event hosted by Devonvale Golf Club on September 15 and thus making it his fourth overall cut in the Rainbow Nation this season. He also attained a cut on the Altron Big Easy Tour and the other on the Blue Label Development Tour when he finished second at the one-day event last month.

At this Blue Label event, Rugumayo had to play a qualifier to secure his spot in the Main Draw. Out of 51 golfers in the qualifier, he finished 10th and is now set to achieve more.

The Gary Player course at Sun City was designed by one of the great golfers of all time- 9 time major winner- South African Gary Player and its yardage of over 7,000 meters makes it arguably one of the most famous courses on the continent.