Rugumayo rues playing fewer events

Need more games. Rugumayo rued lack of exposure. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Two other Ugandans, Silver Opio and two-time champion Deo Akope, made the top 10, both tied at an aggregate 287 in ninth place.

As the Kenya national anthem played in honour of Jastas Madoya’s five-shot win during the prize giving ceremony on Saturday, there was a feeling that the locals could have done better at the 16th Tusker Malt Uganda Pro Open.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.