Rugumayo seeks career growth at Zim Open

Ronald Rugumayo is quite a focused professional golf player. Four years after switching to the paid ranks, he is keen to raise his CV on the Sunshine Tour.

The Fort Portal-bred player is part of a field of 148 players who will begin their quest for the biggest share of the $125,752 (Shs461m) kitty at the Zimbabwe Open in the capital Harare today.

Rugumayo has high hopes when he starts out in company of South African Phumlami Maluka and South Korea Young Sik Baek in group 49 of 50 at the par-72 Chapman Golf Club.

“In Africa, Zimbabwe is second or third after South Africa when it comes to golf,” Rugumayo explained his decision to travel south.

“Of course, being a Sunshine Tour event, the Zimbabwe Open attracts so many good players and personally, I believe being better or the best you must play against better or best players.”

This is Rugumayo’s second major event abroad this year having missed the cut of level par at Muthaiga Club during the Kenya Open, a PGA European Tour event back in March.

But buoyed by wins at Rwenzori Open in Fort Portal, fourth place at Uganda Golf Club’s Captain’s Bell and a 3/2 (3-up with two holes to spare) quarterfinal win over Vincent Byamukama during the Singleton Challenge last Friday, Rugumayo is keen on doing better in Harare.

FBC ZIMBABWE OPEN