Rugumayo shoots 67 for Pros Open lead

The Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) is challenged to find one of its own to win the Johnnie Walker Uganda Professionals Golf Open title.

It’s now 11 years since a UPGA member last lifted the title. And if anything, Ronald Rugumayo is happy to take one this daunting task.

The Sunshine Tour player fired an opening round of four-under 67 yesterday to assume a two-shot lead over the 95-man field at the 20th Uganda Pros Open at the Lugazi Golf Hills & Country Club in Buikwe.

The Fort Portal-bred Rugumayo leads the quest for the biggest share of the Shs150m kitty after he fashioned his best-ever start to the Pros Open, therein overcoming a rain disruption and making late putts at dusk.

“My round one, I went out there to enjoy myself. Besides, I had a game plan which I stuck to and I am really happy that it paid off,” he said after a round comprising seven birdies.

He fired birdies on Holes par-4 No.1, par-3s No.3 and No.17 as well as the par-5s No.7, No.10, No.11 and No.16.

Yet the 2017 Uganda Amateur Open champion was held back from a spotless round by bogeys on the par-4 Holes No.4 and No.5 as well as the par-3 15th green.

“Honestly, it could have been much better but at the end of the day, it is golf and I really look forward to tomorrow,” he said.

“There’s a time I slowed down especially on the first nine,” he recalled the moments shortly after 30-minute rain, impacting scores on the fourth and fifth green. “It was tough out there. I had to stay calm, collect myself and continue my game.”

“I really love the way I am swinging and I really love the way I made my decisions out there. I just have to keep doing the same thing. And of course, I have to enjoy myself,” added the man who was named as a Johnnie Walker golf ambassador less than a month ago.

Rugumayo is in control with record six-time Pros Open winner Dismas Indiza tied second with fellow Kenyan Mohit Mediratta on two-under 69.

Indiza, who castled Rugumayo to win the Open after the latter three-putted the par-3 Hole No.9 at Kitante in 2023, closed his round with three straight birdies while Mediratta began his round with seven straight pars before making four birdies on the next eight holes.

Lugazi’s darling amateur player Anthony Otukei is tied fourth with Kenyan Greg Snow on 70. Otukei may have carded one bogey on the second green but he rued the double-bogey on Hole No.16.

The pair is followed by a sextet of Ugandans Rodell Gaita, Abraham Ainamani and 2016 winner South African-born Joshua Seale as well as Kenyan Daniel Nduva, Nigerian Andrew Odoh and two-time winner Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi who are tied in sixth place on level-par 71.

The field will seek to hit longer over the Lugazi hills as they bid to make the cut today, with the projected chop at four-over 75.

A total 13 Ugandans including two amateur players made the cut of the Uganda Pros Open at Entebbe Club last year.

20TH JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA PROFESSIONALS GOLF OPEN

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1 Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 67 -4

T2 Dismas Indiza (KEN) 69 -2

T2 Mohit Mediratta (KEN) 69 -2

T4 Anthony Otukei* (UGA) 70 -1

T4 Greg Snow (KEN) 70 -1

T6 Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 71 0

T6 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 71 0

T6 Daniel Nduva (UGA) 71 0

T6 Andrew Odoh (NGR) 71 0

T6 Joshua Seale (UGA) 71 0

T6 Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) 71 0