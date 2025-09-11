Rugumayo slides as Indiza takes lead

LUGAZI. The 20th Johnnie Walker Uganda Professionals Open is proving as unpredictable as ever, with fortunes swinging dramatically after Day Two at Lugazi Golf Hills & Country Club yesterday.

Kenyan veteran ace Dismas Indiza, a six-time winner of the Open, claimed the outright lead on a challenging day that saw Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo fall from the top spot to tied sixth after a plus-five round.

After opening with a sizzling 67 on Day One, Rugumayo struggled with the early morning dew on Lugazi’s greens. “It wasn’t a smooth start. I created many chances but I couldn’t just putt. The greens were full of dew, and my putting pace was off. But I am happy because I know what to work on for round three. Tomorrow is a moving day and I will be all out,” said Rugumayo.

Ageless class

Indiza, tied second on Day One, surged with a one-over round to take a slender lead. “I was hitting the ball well but my putting was not good. The course is like a fitness gym. It is tough. Yesterday (Day One) I had food poisoning, so today was tough physically. I wasn’t as strong. Sometimes you do well, other days you struggle, see what happened to Rugumayo. But this is our job – we have to fight to do well to survive,” he said.

Tied for second on 142 are Ugandan amateur Joseph Cwinyaai, the winner of last week’s 84th Uganda Amateur Open, Kenyan David Wakhu, Kenyan Njoroge Kibugu, and Rwandan ace Celestine Nsanzuwera, all demonstrating strong performances amid a fiercely competitive field.

Recovery day

Kibugu, who recovered well from earlier struggles, said: “I have fought hard to get my swing back. Some holes on the course are birdie opportunities, and tomorrow we aim to do better and take it day by day.”

Uganda has 14 golfers that made the coveted cut, including six amateurs – one Zambian amateur Dominic Musonda.

The notable names that made the cut include Joshua Seale, a South African-born former Open winner holding a UPGA card, alongside the affable Marvin Max Kibirige, Ibrahim Ssemakula (amateur), and Ronald Otile.

Unfortunately, 25 Ugandan golfers missed the cut, including UPGA chairman Deo Akope, underscoring the toughness of the Shs150 million cash-rich event that drew 95 players from across Africa.

20th JW UGANDA PROS OPEN

Day 2 Leaderboard – Top 10

1. Dismas Indiza (KEN) -1 141

T2. Joseph Cwinyaai* (UGA) E 142

T2. David Wakhu (KEN) E 142

T2. Njoroge Kibugu (KEN) E 142

T2. Celestine Nsanzuwera (RWA) E 142

T6. Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) +1 143

T6. Ibrahim Ssemakula* (UGA) +1 143

T6. Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) +1 143

T9. Marvin Kibirige (UGA) +2 144

T9. Francis Epe (NIG) +2 144

Talking Point

TOUGH CONDITIONS

Shifting Leads. The Open has been a test of patience, skill, and endurance. With Dew-laden greens, tricky fairways, and a mix of amateur and professional talent, predicting a winner remains impossible. With Day Three looming, all eyes are on Rugumayo and the Ugandan contingent to see if they can reclaim momentum on a course that demands precision at every hole.