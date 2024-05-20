Rugumayo top as UGC ushers in Rukundo

Ronald Rugumayo admits he is no longer the same since becoming the first Ugandan to make a cut on the DP World Tour during the Magical Kenya Open in February.

The 31-year-old has since added steel to his game, securing the Sunshine Tour card after going through the Qualifying School tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa last month. No other Ugandan has even done that.

Last week, Rugumayo reminded everyone of his prowess, this time returning to Uganda Golf Club (UGC) and exorcising the Kitante demons during the Captain’s Bell tournament.

Rugumayo had the professionals’ field in his wake in quest of Shs20m kitty by Absa Bank when he won the 54-hole contest with the best aggregate score of seven-under 209 at the par-72 course.

“Winning is always a great feeling for any athlete. It’s an encouragement that more is always yet to come,” Rugumayo told this paper. “I thank Rwandair for being able to fly me here,” he said.

“My game has changed for the better. Playing tour golf exposes you to different environments, from the players to the different courses, just to mention but a few. All these play a part in my golf game for the better,” he noted.

Rugumayo is in the zone.

A solid round two card of five-under 67 proved the difference for Rugumayo. He had six birdies in 10 holes; on par-5 Holes No.1, No.3, No.5, par-4 Hole No.10 and par-3 Holes No6 and No.9 plus a bogey on par-3 Hole No.4.

That round gave him a three-stroke advantage over David Kamulindwa and Rodell Gaita tied in second. “From tee to green, I was very good. I had a few slip outs on the greens, but it didn’t hinder my scoring. I stayed calm every moment.”

Rugumayo finished it off with two-under 70 which had six birdies and four bogeys in the final round. The tournament which ushered in Paul Rukundo as new UGC captain, had Peace Kabasweka and Joseph Cwinyaai emerge as the gross amateur winners

Rukundo was elected two months ago after a 177-66 vote triumph against Paul Nuwagaba.

UGC CAPTAIN’S PRIZE

PROFESSIONALS FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Ronald Rugumayo 72 67 70 209 -7

2 David Kamulindwa 72 70 72 214 -2

3 Rodell Gaita 70 72 73 215 -1

4 Ronald Otile 72 73 72 217 1

T5 Opio Onito 74 74 73 221 5

T5 Grace Kasango 73 74 74 221 5

T5 Davis Kato 75 70 76 221 5

T8 Ashraf Bagalana 77 71 74 222 6

T8 Bulhan Matovu 76 72 74 222 6

T8 Marvinmax Kibirige 73 72 77 222 6





TOURNAMENT HONOURS

Professionals Winner: Ronald Rugumayo 209

Gross Amateur Winner (M): Joseph Cwinyaai 219 gross

Gross Amateur Winner (L): Peace Kabasweka 224 gross

Overall Winner (M): Perez Muhwezi 41 pts

Overall Winner (L): Rose Azuba 37 pts (c/b)

Guest Winner: Gurjeet Singh 40 pts (c/b)

Seniors Winner (L): Jennifer Opio 31 pts (c/b)

Seniors Winner (M): John Nasasira 35 pts (c/b)

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Aggrey Mutaka 39 pts

B: Mark Namanya 38 pts

C: David Tumwesigye 39 pt (c/b)

LADIES

A: Anne Abjea 35 pts

B: Annette Kiconco 37 pts (c/b)

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Hillary Bamulinde

L: Anne Abeja

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Sarah Nduhukire