Rugumayo wants best show at Le Vaudreuil

He has spent the past month across Europe, playing on the DP World Tour and the DP World Challenger Tour circuits.

A quest for a part of $2.5m prize money at the European Open on the World Tour at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany was forgettable for Rugumayo late last month.

Then last week, he looked to have found his groove on the Challenge Tour when he produced three birdies for an opening round of one-under 69 at the Blot Open de Bretagne at the Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André in Pléneuf, France.

But Rugumayo was left reeling and missed the cut for a part of €270,000 (Shs1.03b) after he returned eight-over 78 comprising six bogeys and nine shots on the par-4 Hole No.12 despite three birdies.

“Day Two in professional golf comes with a lot to keep in play,” Rugumayo reminisced about Pléneuf. “I was unfortunate to have bad breaks on the back nine which didn't give me a desirable result but overall I gave it my best shot.”

So close yet so far. But Rugumayo has stayed in France for an extra week and will attempt to close his European ride before returning to the Sunshine Tour in South Africa by performing at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge beginning on Thursday.

He will be part of the 156-man field in quest for the €260,000 (Shs1.03b) kitty on the par-72 course in Normandy, northern France over the next four days.

“It’s been a great experience for the past month. I must admit that playing at this stage is a big platform,” Rugumayo said.

“Much as I haven’t performed well, I will take the learnings to shape my game and will come back in the near future as a better contender.”

“My goal is simple, just to play my game. My confidence gets better by every other opportunity to play and I believe God will make everything else work together for good.

"I am thankful to God, my sponsors RwandAir, my management, and generally everyone else that has been a factor for me to play at this big stage of my career,” Rugumayo added.

He will tee-off in company of Danish Peter Launer Baek and Frenchman Noa Auch Roy at the par-4 Hole No.1. Making the cut will be another historical landmark for Rugumayo.

DP WORLD CHALLENGE TOUR

LE VAUDREUIL GOLF CHALLENGE

Dates: Jun 27-30

Course: Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil

Location: Le Vaudreuil, France

Purse: €260,000 (Shs1.03b)

Reigning Champion: Darren Fichardt (South Africa)

Rugumayo’s Day 1 Tee time: 11am (EAT)

RUGUMAYO AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Ronald Rugumayo

Born: December 28, 1992

Birth Place: Fort Portal, Uganda

World Ranking: 2616th

Started Golf: 2002

Sponsors: RwandAir, Callaway

Parents: Bernadette Kajumba & John Rwabwogo (RIP)

National Team: 2010-18 (9 years)