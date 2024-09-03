Rugumayo wants more but field tight at Pros Open

The sight of Tanzanian Iddy Madina and Lugazi teenager Reagan Akena win the 74th Ladies and 83rd Amateur editions of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open over the past fortnight at Entebbe Club has carried a similar message.

That form doesn’t count and no glory is guaranteed until the final putter. Hence, the field of 100 players must have smelt the coffee as they set to battle for the biggest share of the Shs150m kitty at the par-71 course this week.

The 19th Professionals Open tees-off on Wednesday morning with a well-documented battle expected between Ugandans and a catalogue of experienced foreigners over 72 holes until Saturday evening.

Yet, no Ugandan has won this Open since Deo Akope lifted it in 2014 and there is intent to end the decade wait.

South Africa-based Ronald Rugumayo, who came second last year at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante, leads the charge to end that hoodoo following a uniquely explosive year.

“2024 is special and will always be with whatever I have achieved thus far,” Rugumayo said on Tuesday.

He became the first Ugandan to make the cut on the DP World Tour via the Magical Kenya Open and had other opportunities at the European Tour in Germany and then two Challenge Tour events in France.

Furthermore, Rugumayo made the grade through the Q-School on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

“It’s an indication that there is a lot much more I can achieve if I can believe and conceive the impossible to be possible by the grace of God.”

Last year, Rugumayo rued a three-putt for bogey on the par-3 Hole No.9 which saw the Open lead slip out of his hands on the final day to Kenyan Dismas Indiza who ended up winning by three shots on an aggregate 11-under 277.

The 31-year-old hopes to make amends. “My goal in Entebbe is to play at ease and generally have fun. I believe that in the past couple of years, there were some areas that I had not worked in my game.

"Thanks to my manager (Peter Mujuni), coaching staff, and family support, I have been working on them overtime and so I believe this is another test for me to perform better than the previous years,” Rugumayo added.

In quest for glory, Rugumayo will be joined by David Kamulindwa, an Entebbe pro who missed the cut on the Kenya Open. “I am ready,” he said, “It has been long since a Ugandan won and I know the course well. My game is okay and I am looking forward,” Kamulindwa added.

It is worth mentioning that two-time Pros Open champion Deo Akope last year missed because of a swollen hip but he since quietly rebuilt his mojo and looks to pull the rug under the majority’s feet.

Another Entebbe-bred player Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi secured a Shs22m sponsorship from NuMax Cimenas and Africa Aviator. “My goal is to make my sponsors, the home course gallery, and my country proud,” he said.

US-based Willy Deus Kitata, UGC’s Phillip Kasozi who came fourth last year and, the in-form Grace Kasango, won’t let the clubhouse talk go on without them as Uganda bids to have more 11 men making the cut by close of day tomorrow.

But, the foreign legion made of Cameroon, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Zimbabwe, is strong. Title holder Indiza is back with hope to win a record seventh Open title.

There is two-time winner Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi who missed defending his title last year but jetted in on Monday night. “If you can win the event, then that’s good,” he said of his target. He is currently based at Serengeti Estates Golf Club in Kempton Park, Gauteng - South Africa.

“I’ve been playing okay, just waiting to see how the week goes. When it’s your week, then it is “I’ll just try to have fun,” he added. The field also has other entries including Kenyans Greg Snow, Mutahi Kibugu and CJ Wangai, and Uganda’s three lady professionals Flavia Namakula, Evah Magala and Irene Nakalembe in the fray.

18TH JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA PROFESSIONALS GOLF OPEN

2023 FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Dismas Indiza (KEN) 72 67 71 67 277 -11

T2 Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 67 69 71 73 280 -8

T2 Paulino Kasoma (NAM) 70 69 71 70 280 -8

4 Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 73 69 71 68 281 -7

T5 Visitor Mapwanya (ZIM) 73 69 71 69 282 -6

T5 Njoroge Kibugu (KEN) 70 69 69 74 282 -6

7 David Kamulindwa (UGA) 69 69 71 74 283 -5

T8 Celestin Nsanzuwera (RWA) 69 68 72 76 285 -3

T8 Jeff Kubwa (KEN) 71 73 73 68 285 -3

10 Godfrey Nsubuga* (UGA) 71 72 71 72 286 -2

12 Adolf Muhumuza (UGA) 70 71 76 71 288 0

T13 Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 73 70 70 76 289 +1

T13 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 73 73 70 73 289 +1

T17 Marvin Kibirige (UGA) 73 70 69 78 290 +2

T25 James Koto (UGA) 74 71 74 74 293 +5

T25 Silver Opio (UGA) 74 68 78 73 293 +5

28 Ibrahim Bagalana* (UGA) 72 72 74 76 294 +6

CAST OF UGANDA PRO OPEN WINNERS

2023: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2022: Robson Chinhoi (ZIM)

2021: Jastas Madoya (KEN)

2020: Robson Chinhoi (ZIM)

2019: Muthiya Madalisto (ZAM)

2018: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2017: Stephen Ferreira (POR)

2016: Joshua Seale (RSA)

2015: Muthiya Madalitso (ZAM)

2014: Deo Akope (UGA)

2013: Vincent Byamukama (UGA)

2012: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2011: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2010: Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (RWA)

2009: Richard Ainley (KEN)

2008: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2007: Dismas Indiza (KEN)