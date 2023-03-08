Rugumayo wants numbers to count

The world could literally be at Ronald Rugumayo’s feet. Why? He’s in the form of his life and the numbers game favours.

Ronald Rugumayo will be hoping that he’s second time lucky when he tees off today at 56-year-old Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa at the exquisite-looking Muthaiga Golf Club in Westlands, Nairobi.

Last year, Rugumayo made a debut at the DP World Tour event as a last minute wildcard entry but the Ugandan top professional golfer will walk onto the tee-box of No.1 on Thursday with some swag after he deservedly made the grade after finishing among the top two non-Kenyans at the regional Safari Tour Series last month.

Superb preparations

“The preparations have been well calculated this time round,” said the affable Tooro-bred golfer.

“It is a key aspect of the game. Last year, we were just out of the pandemic and preparations were shady. But this time I have competed favourably in no less than 12 international tournaments. I have camped in Kenya for some good time to work on several aspects of the game including my mental toughness.”

Muthaiga is in pristine condition with the scorching sun having baked the greens that will without doubt be fast and the nation’s flag bearer will need no extra motivation with a prize money €1,750,000 (Shs6.8b) at stake for those who make the coveted cut.

“I am not thinking about the cut. I know there is history behind it and I will be the first Ugandan to make it if my form stays true. My plan is to play under-par on the first two days that matter. Even if its two successive rounds of one-under par. I haven’t seen a person with an under-par aggregate that has ever failed to make the cut at this event. Last year I struggled on Day One when I teed off at No.10 and ended with four-over 76 on Day One. My second round of three-under 69 proved futile as it was a little too late and forthwith in vain,” reasoned Rugumayo who has been supported by Absa Bank with a package of Shs18m to cater for all his tournament logistics including accommodation.

“But that’s history. Tomorrow (today) is going to be a new day and a chance for me to show belief in abilities to play well,” added man nicknamed Mayo, who is assured of a bevy of fans in the gallery supporting him - as many have endured long bus voyages and others paid dearly for their flights to Kenyan capital.

“I have a lot of people to thank that have helped me reach this level. I cannot mention all of them but RwandAir deserve special applause. There is something big we’re working on with them.”

Usual suspects

Swede Marcus Kinhult and German Alexander Knappe are the pundits’ favourites to sweep the four-day cash-rich event because of their fruitful careers but Muthaiga is known to throw a spanner in the works with a handful of kingmaker holes.

The usual suspects; Justin Harding, Thomas Detry, Adri Arnaus and no less than 10 Kenyans led by the in-form Greg Snow are in the mix at the DP World Tour and will be hoping they have answers to the intriguing questions the course will throw at them.

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Dates: Mar 8–12, 2023

Course: Muthaiga Golf Club

Course Par: 71

Yardage: 7,228 yards (6,609 m).

Main Tee-off: Today

Field: 156 professionals

Purse: €1,750,000 (Sh6.8b)

Coverage: Sky Sports

Ugandan: Ronald Rugumayo

ROAD TO MAGICAL KENYA OPEN 2023 - MUTHAIGA GC

1. Greg Snow (KEN) 236.8 pts

2. Visitor Mapwanya (ZIM) 234.5

3. Samuel Njoroge (KEN) 217.0

4. Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) 212.0

5. Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) 200.5

6. Dismas Indiza (KEN) 184.0

7. Simon Ngige (KEN) 179.0

8. Nyasha Muyambo (ZIM) 177.0

9. Mutahi Kibugu (KEN) 169.1

10. Jastas Madoya (KEN) 159.1

11. Daniel Nduva (KEN) 141.3